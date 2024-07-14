kate-middleton-seen-at-wimbledon-with-daughter-charlotte-amid-cancer-battle

Kate Middleton has made a smashing return to Wimbledon while continuing to serve up a fierce fight against cancer.

The Princess of Wales, accompanied by her daughter Princess Charlotte, attended the Men’s Final Match between Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Serbian Novak Djokovic on Sunday afternoon. They were joined by her sister, Pippa Middleton, to witness professional tennis’s most posh event.

Upon her entrance, Middleton was met with a standing ovation and loving cheers from the Wimbleton attendees.

The princess donned a stunning purple dress with a ruched bodice, complemented by a tan bag and gold jewelry. She completed her elegant ensemble with her signature purple-and-green striped bow, representing the official colors of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, where she serves as a patron.

“Great to be back at @Wimbledon! There’s nothing quite like The Championships,” Middleton wrote on Instagram alongside an image of herself at the event.

Royal Family Fans React to Seeing Kate Middleton Back at Wimbledon

Of course, admirers were thrilled to see Kate Middleton back at Wimbledon. “So wonderful to see you looking healthy and beautiful. Welcome back, Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte!”, one fan wrote in the comments to Middleton’s Instagram Post.

“It wouldn’t have been the same without you Your Royal Highness 💜,” a second Royal lover added.

Meanwhile, actress Olivia Munn, herself open about her struggles with cancer, wrote: “You’re a champion. 🤍🤍🤍”.

Kate Middleton presented the men’s and women’s singles finalists with their trophies last year, as she has done in the past. This year, however, she presented the trophy solely to the Men’s Singles repeat champion, Alcaraz, who triumphed with a score of 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), and to the finalist, Djokovic.

Later, Middleton introduced Alcaraz to Princess Charlotte.

Last month, Middleton participated in the Trooping the Colour ceremony, marking her first major royal event since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March.

On June 15, Princess Kate and King Charles stood together on Buckingham Palace’s balcony for the King’s birthday parade. They were joined by Queen Camilla, Prince William, their children, and other family members.

Last month, Princess Kate expressed her hope to attend some public engagements over the summer. However, she noted she still has several months of cancer treatment remaining.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty,” she said at the time. “Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”