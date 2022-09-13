When Will King Charles III Be Coronated? It Probably Won’t Be As Quickly As You Think

After Queen Elizabeth’s death last week, all eyes have been on her eldest son, King Charles III, as he navigates his new role as head of state. Many are excited to watch his coronation ceremony take place, but it’s likely we’ll have to wait for quite some time.

Why We Probably Won’t See A Coronation Ceremony Until Next Year

Immediately after the death of the queen, King Charles became the new head of the British monarchy. He has a new title, as do his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

He might be the new king, but the public will have a long time to wait before his coronation. It’s likely that King Charles will not have his official coronation ceremony until the summer of 2023, which is par for the course for the royals.

When Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, died in 1952, she immediately ascended to the throne. Her coronation, however, did not take place until June of 1953. Traditionally, coronations take place around a year after the death of the preceding monarch. They also usually happen during summer months, so that the weather is nice for the crowds of thousands who will stand outside for a glimpse of the royals.

While some have hypothesized that the king might move this ceremony up so as to take the throne sooner, it seems unlikely. King Charles is pretty traditional, and his late mother was beloved by the British people. Having the coronation ceremony too soon after her death would surely alienate him to many of his subjects.

What Happens During The Ceremony?

According to the Royal Family website, “For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey, London. The service is conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, whose task this has almost always been since the Norman Conquest in 1066.”

In the audience, there will be members of the British Parliament, members of the Church of England, and representatives from other countries. After an Anglican church service, the St. Edward’s Crown will be placed on King Charles’ head by the Archbishop of Canterbury. This crown has been used at every coronation since 1661.

“During the ceremony, the Sovereign takes the coronation oath. The form and wording have varied over the centuries,” the Royal Family’s website explains. “Today, the Sovereign undertakes to rule according to law, to exercise justice with mercy—promises symbolized by the four swords in the coronation regalia (the Crown Jewels)—and to maintain the Church of England.”

Along with the crown, the new king will also be presented with the Sovereign’s Orb and Scepter. This event will be broadcasted live, and millions around the world can’t wait to see King Charles finally take the throne.

