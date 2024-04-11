King Charles Hoping to Act as ‘Peacemaker’ Between Sons Harry and William During May Visit

King Charles reportedly aims to mediate between Prince Harry and Prince William during the Sussexes’ next UK visit. Grant Harrold, a former royal butler who spent several years working closely with Charles during his tenure as the Prince of Wales, holds the opinion that a reconciliation between Harry and William is “very likely” to occur this year.

Harry is set to make a return to London on May 8th to commemorate the tenth anniversary of his flagship Invictus Games organization with a celebratory service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

“It is very likely that Harry and William will see each other next month and anything is possible. The King will want the brothers to patch things up so it’s more than likely that he could play peacemaker,” Harrold speculated to Sky News.

A Former Royal Butler Believes King Charles Will Throw a Dinner Reception for Harry and William

Harrold also threw out a possible event that King Charles may invite Harry and William to. “[King Charles] may get everyone together for a dinner or reception, but it does depend on all their diaries.”

The trip’s details remain uncertain, potentially marking another solo journey for the Duke, similar to his quick return in February. It’s rumored he didn’t meet William, the heir, during his brief 24-hour stay in London last month.

Furthermore, Harry opted for a luxurious hotel in London instead of staying with family at any of the numerous royal estates scattered throughout the nation.

The Waleses and the Sussexes have experienced a long-standing rift, yet recent reports suggest that both parties are considering reconciling their differences permanently.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly extended an invitation to the Sussexes. They even encouraged them to bring their children along on their next visit to the UK. However, it appears that Markle has declined the offer. Nonetheless, sources contend that there is no truth to this recent claim.

In fairness, it’s been some time since King Charles has seen Harry’s kids. His Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, last traveled to the UK for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. Markle made her last visit to England for the Queen’s funeral service in September of that same year.

The prospect of the Sussexes returning to the UK as a unit appears challenging, particularly following Harry’s unsuccessful attempt to secure taxpayer-funded security for his family in the UK. Consequently, this situation necessitates that the couple personally cover the expenses for their family’s security during their visits to the UK.