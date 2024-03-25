King Charles ‘Frustrated’ Amid Cancer Battle, ‘Pushing’ to Return to Work

King Charles III is eager to return to work after his cancer diagnosis, his nephew, Peter Phillips revealed.

Phillips provided an update on the monarch’s progress in an interview on Sky News Australia’s The Royal Report. He emphasized that the King remains in “good spirits” despite feeling “frustrated” with his current limitations.

“I think, ultimately, he’s hugely frustrated,” Phillips, the son of Princess Anne and her former husband Captain Mark Phillips, told host Caroline Di Russo. “He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do.”

“But he is very pragmatic [and] he understands that there’s a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself. He is always pushing his doctors and nurses to be able to say, ‘Actually, can I do this? Can I do that?'” Phillips added about King Charles.

“So the overriding message would be that he’s obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality. And he’s probably frustrated that, recovery is taking a little longer than probably he would want it to,” Phillips speculated.

King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Reportedly Gearing Up for an Australia Visit

Buckingham Palace disclosed King Charles’ cancer diagnosis on February 5th. This was following his admission to The London Clinic for treatment of an enlarged prostate on January 26.

Earlier this month, news surfaced that King Charles and Queen Camilla may visit Australia. This would be later this year, despite his cancer battle.

Phillips discussed the goals Charles and Camilla might accomplish during their inaugural visit to the nation as King and Queen. “They would obviously love to see as many people as possible.”

“You know, they are very keen and very active to be able to, you know, be seen. [To] meet as many people as possible from all walks of life,” Phillips added. “And that is, you know, that is what [they] sort of set the goal on being able to be seen to be, you know, accessible to as many people as possible.”

Phillips’ interview occurred prior to Kate Middleton revealing her cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt video message released on Friday.

“I am well and getting stronger every day. [I’m] focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits,” Middleton said in the video. “As a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment.”