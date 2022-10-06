It Looks Like King Charles Will Be Crowned Almost 70 Years To The Day After His Mother’s Coronation

It looks like King Charles is finally ready to officially take the throne. The king’s coronation ceremony is reportedly set to take place next summer, but will it be as big and glamorous as his mother’s?

How King Charles’ Coronation Pays Tribute To His Mother’s

There has been a lot of talk about when and how King Charles will be crowned. Some hypothesized that the royal would go all out for the ceremony, making up for all the years he waited on the sidelines. Others thought the king might choose to be crowned on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

According to a Bloomberg report, King Charles’ coronation ceremony will take place on June 3, 2023. Queen Elizabeth’s coronation was on June 2, 1953, and it looks like the king is paying tribute to his mother’s 70-year reign. Palace sources have said that this date is not set in stone, though.

Sources Say King’s Coronation Will Be ‘More Modest’

So, how will King Charles be celebrating his coronation? Sources say the king will have a much smaller and more modest ceremony than his mother did. It’s also been reported that the ceremony will include representatives from different faiths and communities, showing Great Britain’s diverse population.

The new king’s coronation might look a little different than Queen Elizabeth’s, but some traditions will remain the same. The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, where King Charles will be seated in The Coronation Chair. He will also be presented with the sovereign’s scepter and orb, representing his reign over the nation and as head of the Church of England.

After he is anointed with oil, blessed, and consecrated by senior members of the clergy, the crown of St. Edward will be placed on King Charles’ head, officially making him the new King of England.

King Charles: ‘[I Will] Strive To Follow The Inspiring Example I Have Been Set’

King Charles was proclaimed the reigning monarch at the time of his mother’s death. Addressing the privy council, Charles said he would “strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony, and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the commonwealth realms and territories across the world.”

King Charles will be 74 years old by the time of the coronation, making him the oldest monarch to ever be crowned in British history. The details of King Charles’ coronation are still being figured out, but it looks like England will finally have their official new king by next summer.

