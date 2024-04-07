Kimora Lee Simmons Speaks Out After Daughter Aoki, 21, Was Spotted Kissing 65-Year-Old Vittorio Assaf

Kimora Lee Simmons might have thrown a bit of shade at her daughter Akoi for following in her footsteps by letting a much older man court her.

Kimora appeared to address the pictures recently released by Page Six showing her 21-year-old daughter engaging in public displays of affection with 65-year-old businessman Vittorio Assaf.

Of course, images of the lovebirds enjoying the beach at St. Barts made their way to X (formerly Twitter).

Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, daughter of Russell Simons , was spotted kissing restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, 65, during a romantic vacation to St. Barts on Tuesday.



He was 44 years old when she was born. pic.twitter.com/1Cl1R6GtWG — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) April 6, 2024

Kimora posted on her Instagram Story late on Friday, showcasing a video of a mother panda bear fiercely clutching her cub with her mouth as she ran towards a platform. The mother showed no signs of gentleness, swiftly flipping her cub over a wooden railing while the cub helplessly hung through the process.

“On my last nerve right now!” Kimora captioned the clip. However, Kimora’s possible disapproval might seem displaced. She is 18 years younger than Aoki’s father.

Aoki’s Father Seemed to Take a Different Approach Than Kimora Lee Simmons

Speaking of her father, Aoki’s other parent decided to take a more direct approach than Kimora Lee Simmons.

Russell Simmons, Aoki’s dad, expressed his “unconditional love” on Saturday by posting an Instagram Reel showing the duo smiling together.

“Throw back from last fathers day nyc …bode bikram yoga express class .. vegan lunch cryotherapy vitamin drip … all around amazing day ,” the mogul captioned the post. “@aokileesimmons love you always im always waiting for any call any time.”

Aoki, one of Kimora’s five children from three relationships, and Assaf were enjoying a romantic getaway in St. Barts when photos captured them sharing a kiss.

Besides their intimate moment, the couple indulged in a swim in the beautiful aqua waters together. Additionally, the co-founder of Serafina Restaurant Group even took some captivating photos of his much younger partner.

While many fans praised her photos, certain social media users quickly took to the internet to express their surprise about her new relationship.

“This is so disturbing,” one X user wrote upon seeing the images. “So the sugar daddy thing is real,” another skeptical onlooker chimed in. “I mean she’s 21 she can do what she want , she’s an adult,” another X user pointed out.

However, Aoki seems too happy with her AARP beau to bother responding to the internet’s pearl-clutching.

Meanwhile, Assaf’s marriage to model Charlotte Bonstrom came to a scandalous end when she left him in 2021 for her twin sister’s ex-husband, Thierry Gillier. Subsequently, the restaurateur was associated with 24-year-old model Nya Gatbel.