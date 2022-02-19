New York Penthouse Once Owned By Britney Spears, Cher, And Russell Simmons Could Be Yours For Just $6.99 Million

Have you ever wanted to live like the stars? Here’s your chance! An NYC penthouse once owned by Cher, Russell Simmons, and Britney Spears is for sale. The apartment could be yours, all for just $6.99 million.

The Silk Building’s History

The Silk Building was originally a silk factory, built in 1908. The factory was repurposed into apartments in the 1980s. The 12-story apartment building is located in NoHo and takes up an entire city block between Broadway and Lafayette Streets.

The Silk Building is located in a neighborhood developed by John Jacob Astor, made up of garment-related businesses and factories. In 1983, the building’s first-floor retail space was leased by Tower Records, which attracted music fans and industry professionals alike. Keith Richards was also once a tenant of the building, living in a two-story apartment with a recording studio.

Former Superstar Owners

Superstar Cher was the first person to move into the Silk Building’s penthouse, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, purchasing the apartment right after the building was converted from a factory to a living space. She lived there until 1990 when she sold the penthouse to Def Jam Recordings founder Russell Simmons for $1.6 million.

The penthouse was later scooped up by pop star Britney Spears, who wrote Grammy-winning hit “Toxic” in the apartment. Spears lived there for four years, combining two units to make up the apartment’s current layout. The penthouse is now 3,785 square feet and contains four bedrooms.

The Penthouse’s Cool Features

The main floor is on the 12th story, with an open floor plan and ceilings that span almost 12 feet. The upper, penthouse level features a den, a spare bedroom, and an outdoor terrace. The lower two levels, on the 10th and 11th stories, feature two bedrooms, along with ensuite bathrooms.

The penthouse also boasts a lot of other cool features, like the 400-square-foot terrace, fully operational wood-burning fireplaces, and a wet bar in the primary bedroom suite. The kitchen and bathrooms are fully upgraded, with top-of-the-line appliances and marble counters.

NoHo is a neighborhood favored by celebrities, from Gigi Hadid to Cynthia Nixon. It’s not unusual to run into stars, whether they’re walking down the street or shooting scenes for an upcoming movie.

This isn’t the only property Spears is getting rid of. The pop star recently sold a 7,500-square-foot Italian villa-inspired home in Beverly Hills. The house was listed with Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles stars Josh and Matt Altman and sold in February of 2021.

