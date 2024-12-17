Kim Kardashian Wows in Wild Fur Look for Skims’ Latest Campaign

Who needs a Yule log? Kim Kardashian is bringing the sizzle to the holiday season, rocking a faux fur bikini.

Videos by Suggest

The 44-year-old Skims mogul unveiled a new campaign for her shapewear brand’s latest collection, “Winter Heat,” set to launch on December 18.

“Heat up your winter in the sexiest faux fur set, plus don’t miss our chic new Sweater Knit lounge,” Kardashian wrote alongside the sizzling snap.

Without hesitation, many onlookers roasted the idea of fur-lined undergarments.

“Kim where the hell we wearing this to?’ one comment questioned. “Does this mean we can stop shaving?” one jokester wondered. “This is crazy who needs this lol,” another confused Instagram user added.

Kardashian also teased the line with a series of separate snaps on her Instagram. All of the photos showcased a honey-blonde look, even though she was recently spotted sporting her signature raven locks.

Of course, Kardashian’s legion of 359 million followers were quick to roast the billionaire for channeling another famous honey blonde.

“Thought you were Beyoncé,” one fan joked in the comments. “Why are you dressed up like Beyoncé lol,” another onlooker agreed. “Beyoncé by TEMU,” a third Instagram denizen quipped. “Now Kimberly Knowles, this looks ridiculous,” yet another fan joked.

Kim Kardashian Claims She’s Having a More Low-Key Christmas Eve Than Usual This Year

Meanwhile, even though her fur bikini seems winter-appropriate, Kardashian is skipping some of her usual holiday fare.

During an interview with Vogue at the grand opening of her New York City SKIMS store on Thursday, Dec. 12, the reality star revealed that the Kardashian-Jenner family is planning a more “low-key” celebration for Christmas Eve this year.

Unlike their traditionally extravagant annual gatherings, the family is opting for a more intimate affair on Dec. 24.

“Just because we have a lot of construction going on, so we’re doing a really family intimate one that I’m really excited about,” Kardashian said. “Still dressing up to the nines, because that’s what we do.”

First hosted in 1978 at Kris Jenner’s Calabasas mansion, the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party has evolved into a grand annual tradition. Over the years, this celebrated gathering has expanded beyond the momager’s home, with other family members, such as Kourtney Kardashian Barker, now hosting the festive event.