President Trump Doesn’t Plan to Stop Tate Brothers’ Extradition to the UK

Despite their alleged ties, the Tate brothers will reportedly not receive special treatment from President Trump regarding their extradition to the U.K.

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As previously reported, the Tate brothers were arrested in Miami over the weekend by U.S. Marshals in connection with charges from the U.K.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed the brothers were issued 38 new charges. Among the new charges were allegations of rape and sex trafficking.

“The CPS has decided to prosecute Andrew Tate, 39, with seven further counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and 19 additional charges for offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, Tristian was charged with one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation. Tristian was previously charged with 11 counts. Among those were rape, six counts of actual bodily harm, and two counts of human trafficking.

Andrew was charged with three counts of rape, four counts of actual bodily harm, two counts of human trafficking, and one count of controlling prostitution for gain.

The brothers were also indicted on separate sex-crime charges in Romania in 2023.

The Tate Brothers Won’t Receive Support From the Trump Administration

Sources told Axios that neither Trump nor any administration official is looking to help the Tate brothers.

Although Secretary of State Marco Rubio has the power to stop the extradition, that won’t be happening.

“Marco thinks these guys are scum,” one source said. “Now if the president overrules him, which I don’t think is likely, he’s got a problem.”

Another insider said that Trump wants nothing to do with the Tate brothers.

“The Tates want to pretend they were responsible for the president’s victory [in 2024],” the insider noted. “But they weren’t part of our strategy, and the president doesn’t know them.”

Andrew previously spoke out about his alleged connection to the president and his family. “I’m very close with the Trump family,” he told reporters in 2024. “I know them well.”

He referred to Trump’s youngest son, Barron, as a “bullproof badass.”