country-music-artist-speaks-out-after-fans-walk-out-of-his-concert

Following a recent performance, country music artist Aaron Lee Tasjan spoke out about why nearly a dozen people walked out of the show.

Videos by Suggest

In a post, Tasjan revealed that toward the end of his song “I Love America Better Than You,” eight people who “were very clearly put off by the messages of the song” walked out of the show.

“For artists, I think it’s very important to remember that our job is not simply to sell tickets and t-shirts and receive applause,” he said. “To me, the main part of what we do is to create works that affect the listener. There are many ways to effectively accomplish this.”

He then wrote, “For me, I believe in the power of medicinal properties in songs. I think songs can serve the function of healing, reminding, and comforting, but most importantly, telling the truth. The truth itself is a noble pursuit. But the reality of its complicated nature may leave you uncomfortable, bewildered, exhausted, or even angry. The truth asks more of us. It asks us to sit with discomfort. It asks us to expand our thinking.

He further pointed out, “It creates a scenario in which we must look at ourselves.”

Tesjan noted that as a society, everyone is sometimes forced to determine their own roles in the problems that exist in the “truth.”

“It’s not about blaming yourself. It’s about accepting the idea that there is further to go,” he continued. “These days not a one of us can afford the privilege of having arrived at a place from which we are immune to the harm caused to the least of us.”

Aaron Lee Tesjan Clarifies Who His Song Is About

Tesjan pointed out that his song is about everyone. It’s not about criticism, but “illumination.”

“It doesn’t point fingers, it states plainly what is and leaves room for questions,” he said. “And we should absolutely have questions. Always.”

Tesjan went on to say that he appreciates the eight individuals who walked out of the show because they were exercising their free will.

“At the same time, I invite all of us to continue to reflect on our own values as the values of the individual paint a picture of the values of our country,” he noted. “The time to remain comfortable is gone.”

The singer then added, “If we choose only to walk away from that which makes us uncomfortable, we subject ourselves to an imbittered stagnation or worse, a descent into fracture.”

“I Love America Better Than You” was released in 2016. The lyrics read, “I love America better than you. Her dirty money and her hotdogs, too. Rich celebrities

Wealth disparity. I love America better than you.”