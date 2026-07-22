worrying-update-on-cancer-stricken-abc-tv-personality

Cancer-stricken ABC TV personality Katie Thurston recently revealed a worrying update about her health battle.

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In a recent Instagram post, the former Bachelorette lead announced that she has to get a liver biopsy following a series of concerning tests amid her battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

“It’s been about a year and a half since being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer,” she explained. “And I’ve always wondered when will be the day that I stop talking about it. That day is not today.”

She then revealed that she will have her liver biopsy done just three months after her double mastectomy. “They can’t figure it out,” she said about her doctors. “We actually had to pause my cancer meds for an extended period of time hoping that would help. It did not. So, basically, we’re just kind of at a loss. We don’t know.”

Thurston also shared more details about her latest health woes in the post’s caption.

“Still trying to find my new norm. However, I’ve had to pause Kisqali (cancer drug) since February in hopes of bringing my liver enzymes down,” she wrote. “Despite the extended hold, they continue to stay elevated, so later this month I’ll have a liver biopsy and hopefully get more answers. In the meantime, enjoying life’s moments.”

Thurston announced last month that previous scans showed there was “no evidence of disease” in her liver. “I can only hope that whatever is possible left hanging around is stable or shrinking,” she shared at the time.

Katie Thurston Is Remaining Optimistic About Her Health Woes

Although she is continuing her cancer battle, Thurston is remaining optimistic when it comes to her health.

“I’m looking forward to, you know, the future of medicine and the future of no evidence of disease,” she said. “And, you know, whatever vaccines are coming.”

Thurston further shared that she and her husband, Jeff Acuri, are now focusing on their home renovation projects.

“When the time comes, I get to just distract myself with all house stuff, so that’ll be nice,” she shared.

However, Thurston added, “I really look forward to the day I don’t have to update you on my cancer stuff. But it is ongoing.”

Thurston was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2025.