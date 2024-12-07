Kim Kardashian Shares Snapshot of Her Broken Foot, ‘FML’

Kim Kardashian might be channeling Tiny Tim this holiday season after breaking her foot just in time for Christmas.

The billionaire announced her injury on Friday through her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of her foot in a medical boot while leaning on a pair of crutches for support.

“FML,” the perpetual law student wrote over the image, along with an angry emoji. “Broken foot for the holidays.”

Kardashian complemented the image by setting it to Fergie’s song “Clumsy.”

Readers, is there such a thing as fashion crutches? I suppose if not, there will be shortly…

Meanwhile, it’s unclear exactly what caused Kardashian’s foot injury. However, just a few days ago, the reality TV personality posted a few snaps that seemed ripe for an accident.

Kardashian showcased a series of snaps on Instagram of her riding an e-bike with the totally normal attire of sheer leggings, a thong, and high heels.

She wrote alongside the carousel” “enjoy the ride.”

While the post was intended to tantalize, Kardashian’s 359 million followers mercilessly roasted the 44-year-old mom of four instead.

“Why are you so embarrassing?’ one Instagram denizen wondered. “This is not artistic or interesting,” another bored onlooker declared. “Behold: another desperate attempt at validation and relevance 😂,” yet another person joked. “We know well that bike went 0mph,” a fourth onlooker quipped.

Indeed, the foot injury might be a welcome excuse for Kim Kardashian to take a step back from social media for a beat. Recently, she has been plagued by comparisons to her third ex-husband, Kanye West’s current wife, 29-year-old Aussie fashionista Bianca Censori.

Kardashian recently showcased a unique balaclava-bikini ensemble, striking poses outdoors in what seemed to be a forest at night. She followed up the post with a similar indoor photo shoot.

“Imitating the ex’s current girlfriend to try and get the ex back? Hmmm???” one of Kardashian’s followers speculated. “Yeezy taught her 😂😂😂,” another joked.

Indeed, Censori sported the balaclava and thong combination earlier this year. Ye posted the snap of the trained architect and former employee having a snack in the kitchen while wearing the killer combo on his Instagram Story back in January.

Is Kardashian doing her best to keep up with Censori? Or is it simply a case of content-creating minds thinking alike?

Perhaps the injured foot will give Kardashian some time to reflect…