23-Year-Old Beauty Pageant Personality Found Dead: Investigation Launched Into Wualys Aquino’s Death

Wualys Aquino, a 23-year-old Miss Universe Tegucigalpa contestant, was reportedly found dead in her apartment.

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According to Brazilian outlet O Globo, Aquino’s body was found in her Tegucigalpa, Honduras apartment on Monday. Local authorities told the outlet that family members discovered her body after losing contact with her for several days.

The Miss Universe Tegucigalpa organization confirmed her death in an Instagram statement on Tuesday. Aquino had recently placed second in the regional pageant, which serves as a qualifier for the national Miss Universe Honduras pageant.

“The Miss Universe Tegucigalpa organization deeply mourns the passing of our runner-up, Wualys Aquino; we wish to express our condolences to her family and friends,” the organization wrote alongside a photo of Aquino.

“This news has deeply affected us all, as it happened so unexpectedly,” the statement continued. “Wualys was a woman who not only shone herself but also helped her fellow contestants shine. She showed us that she was always willing to help; she never said no when it came to supporting her peers.”

“We are profoundly shaken by this news. We can only be grateful for her presence in this pageant, as she truly made a difference. May God hold her in His blessed glory,” the statement concluded.

Per O Globo, police have opened an investigation and are exploring both natural causes and potential foul play. An autopsy is currently underway.

Aquino’s final Instagram post, shared just days ago, has since been flooded with messages of grief from mourning fans.

“My beautiful Queen 😪💔, she had everything to keep shining and one day carry the name of Honduras all over the place internationally. May you rest in peace. One more angel in heaven,” one distraught onlooker wrote in part.