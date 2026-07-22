Metal Musician Dies After Suffering Stroke: Shaun Glass Was 57

Shaun Glass, a veteran metal musician and founding member of the fan-favorite band SOiL, has passed away.

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Glass died on July 1, approximately one month after suffering a stroke.

His passing was announced by his wife, Michelle, via Consequence.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I share that Shaun passed away this morning after suffering a medical emergency on May 31,” she wrote. “Shaun and I met in 2003 and married in 2010. In 2012, we welcomed our son — Shaun’s pride and joy, as anyone who knew him well already knows. Our lives will never be the same. We are devastated, and we ask for privacy and respect as our family begins to navigate this unimaginable loss.”

“Shaun was many things to many people, but to us he was always a husband and a Dad first. Please keep our family in your prayers, thoughts, or however you send positive energy.”

A GoFundMe campaign created to cover Glass’s medical and funeral expenses sheds further light on the circumstances surrounding his death.

“On May 31, 2026, Shaun suffered a stroke brought on by undiagnosed high blood pressure,” the fundraising page explained. “He spent nearly a month in the hospital on life support, surrounded the entire time by people who truly loved him, before passing peacefully in hospice care.”

Glass began his career with Terminal Death and Sindrome in the late ’80s and early ’90s before joining Chicago death metal band Broken Hope as bassist in 1995. He left in 1997 to co-found SOiL as rhythm guitarist, where he spent a decade and scored Mainstream Rock radio hits with “Halo,” “Unreal,” and “Redefine.” He later rejoined Broken Hope from 2012 to 2014.

Shaun Glass performs in 2009. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Glass formed the metal band Repentance in 2018 and remained an active member until his passing. The group had just announced a new album, Retaliate, scheduled for release on July 17th, but the launch was delayed following Glass’s medical emergency.

SOiL, which included three of Glass’ bandmates from his time with the band between 1997 and 2007, paid tribute to their late co-founder. Despite admitting they were “not on good terms” with Glass over the last 20 years, the band recognized that he was “still an integral part of SOiL in the early years” and remembered him as “a good friend and comrade” during that time.

Meanwhile, Exodus and Slayer guitarist Gary Holt described feeling “crushed” by the news of Glass’ passing. “Friends for 30 years, hard to accept this,” he wrote on Instagram.

Glass was 57.