Beyoncé Channels Pamela Anderson in Red Hot Election Day Video

In a final push to get her American social media followers to vote in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Beyoncé channeled Pamela Anderson in red red-hot video.

As part of her election day postings, the “Single Ladies” hitmaker released the music video for her song “Bodyguard” from her Cowboy Carter album.

“BEYWATCH,” Beyoncé declared in the post’s caption.

In the video, Beyoncé is seen with blonde that looks similar to Anderson’s signature 90s style. She then rocked a black strapless ensemble with matching boots just like the outfit Pamela Anderson wore in Barb Wire.

From there, Beyoncé also recreated Anderson’s 1999 MTV Video Music Awards outfit, featuring a white corset with sparkling leggings and a large pink fuzzy hat.

Beyoncé was later seen wearing an iconic red swimsuit from Baywatch, which Pamela Anderson starred in for five seasons.

Beyoncé channels Pamela Anderson while encouraging her American followers to vote (Photo by Beyoncé/Instagram)

Along with showing off the new music video, Beyoncé also reminded her American followers to cast their ballots the the 2024 U.S. presidential election by holding a red sign that stated “Vote!”

As many took to Instagram to speak out about the post, one comment stood out from the rest – which was Pamela Anderson herself.

In her Instagram Story, Pamela Anderson gushed about the now iconic Beyoncé tribute. “Don’t call me Bey,” she wrote with a kissing emoji. This is referencing the line “Don’t call me babe” from Barb Wire.

Beyoncé Previously Endorsed Kamala Harris for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

After months of speculation, Beyoncé officially announced her support for 2024 U.S. presidential election candidate Kamala Harris.

While appearing at Harris’ rally in Houston last month, Beyoncé declared, per AP News, “I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided.”

She continued by stating, “Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations. We must vote, and we need you.”

Beyoncé and her former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland then introduced Harris. “Ladies and gentlemen,” Beyoncé yelled. “Please give a big, loud, Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris!”

Beyonce’s “Freedom” from her album Lemonade has also been used for Harris’ campaign.