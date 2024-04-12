Kim Kardashian Was Once Slammed By Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Over ‘Distasteful’ O.J. Joke on ‘SNL’

Famed NFL running back O.J. Simpson died on April 11 after a long-standing battle with cancer. He was 76 years old. Following his passing, Simpson’s family released a statement through his account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” his family said in a statement. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Kim Kardashian Joke Upsets Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister

TMZ revealed that Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister, Tanya, was unhappy about an O.J. Joke that Kim Kardashian made back when she hosted Saturday Night Live. Simpson was on trial for killing Nicole and her alleged lover Ron Goldman.

“Kim hosted ‘SNL’ and her monologue featured a few O.J. jokes … leading with a line about her father, Robert, one of O.J.’s defense attorneys, introducing her to her first Black person. She invited the audience to take a “stab in the dark” who that is — referencing the gruesome manner in which Nicole and Ron Goldman were slain,” he said.

“Tanya says the jokes were “beyond inappropriate and insensitive” and she’s questioning just how much the Kardashians actually cared about Nicole.”

O.J. Simpson Once Referenced Murder Acquittal During Podcast

Because O.J. was always going viral, he has landed himself a spot on the It Is What It Is Podcast. On a recent episode, the former Buffalo Bills star responded to a comment made by Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal.

“You don’t [open up to a woman] Because once you do, whenever something goes down they’re gonna throw it back at your face,” Shaq said on a recent episode of his podcast.

O.J. turned heads with his response.

“When you say ‘open up to women,’ I don’t know what he’s talking about,” he said. “Is he talking about confessing? No man, don’t confess. I think he’s right. Don’t say nothing … leave me out of the confession. Y’all gotta leave me out of this one.”