kim-kardashian-speaks-out-about-co-parenting-with-kanye-west

Following Kanye West’s noticeable career downfall, Kim Kardashian speaks out about co-parenting with the now-infamous rapper.

The former couple, who were married for seven years before their divorce was finalized in 2022, share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim said there are “good vibes” with West when their children are around. “Kanye and I want the best for the kids,” she explained. “And so anytime we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian support their daughter, North. She was making her stage debut as Young Simba in The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.

During the episode, West is seen talking to the production about changing the graphics. Kardashian agreed with West and told the team that it would be a “better” show if they follow West’s advice.

“Her dad has been involved, and he came to rehearsal,” Kim explained. “And I just look at them, and I’m like, ‘It will be a better production [if you take his notes].’”

Kardashian couldn’t help but gush about North’s performance. “It’s such a proud moment as a mom to see your child have so much fun,” she said. “And not be nervous at all.”

Kim Kardashian Allegedly Refuses to Speak Out About Kanye West’s Recent Anti-Semitic Behavior

Sources recently claimed Kim Kardashian has been ignoring pleas to speak out against Kanye West for his anti-semitic rants on social media and the Grammys red carpet controversy.

“People close to Kim are trying to encourage her to address Kanye’s posts for the sake of their children,” the source explained. “And to get ahead of it in case it gets worse.”

“If Kim continues to let it fly, it may get worse,” they added. “Something needs to be done, some type of intervention, and if Kim can launch that, many around her think it will be the best for everyone involved.”

West’s behavior also disturbs Kardashian’s family friend, Scott Disick. He believes it sets a “horrible example” for the rapper and Kardashian’s four children.

‘The fact that Kim has not said anything, nor anyone in the family, upsets Scott,” another source stated. “As a father, he believes that Kanye is setting a horrible example for his children, who are pretty much all old enough to access what is going on.”

Following his latest anti-semitic rant, West deactivated his X account due to being restricted. He reactivated his account days later. However, his website was shut down after he started selling shirts with the swastika on them.