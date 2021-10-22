Kim Kardashian Sparkles in Birthday Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian is now 41-years-old. This morning the reality star thanked her followers for all the birthday love in her latest Instagram post. While most of the news surrounding her involved her ongoing divorce from Kanye West, Kardashian took to social media for a decidedly more upbeat reason.

The Insta Post

In the post, Kardashian is stunting a stylish, sparkly coat with sunglasses and black gloves. In the caption, she sends love to her fans for the birthday wishes, writing, “Thank you so much for all of the birthday love! I love you guys so much!!!”

A Celebration Thrown By Her Kids

Kim shared a peek at the festivities to her Instagram Stories on Oct. 21, captioning the first video, “The party the kids are throwing me is lit.” The cute clips that follow afterward show North and Saint dancing and having the time of their lives celebrating their mom’s special night. The little ones were seen jamming out to Kim’s “Ladies Night” song from her recent Saturday Night Live episode. North West especially knew all the lyrics as she lip-synced to her mom’s song, making Kim laugh with her dance moves.

Sweet B-Day Wishes Family

It’s clear that Kim Kardashian is loved as she was flooded with birthday wishes from her sisters and mom. In her post, Kris shared a cute baby photo of Kim. She mentions Kim’s selflessness as she said in the caption, “Your life is so full of the amazing things that you love to do, especially for your family, your kids, and for others who don’t even know that you were helping them.”

Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner also send love to Kim in their Instagram stories. Kendall shares a throwback photo of Kim holding her as a baby. She writes to her sister, “Happy birthday to my beautiful sister! @kimkardashian,” she wrote. “Best buddies since the day I popped out.”

Kourtney Kardashian also shared multiple flashback photos of her and Kim, starting with a baby pic. “Happy birthday to my built-in best friend,” she wrote. As for Kylie Jenner, she shared several photos of her “gorgeous” older sister to her Instagram Story, many of which from their multiple photoshoots together.