Kim Kardashian Shares ‘Extensive Contract’ Son Saint Signed Before Starting YouTube Channel

Kim Kardashian recently gave her son a brief lesson in business and negotiations. The SKIMS founder revealed on Tuesday that she allowed her eldest son Saint to create a YouTube channel to post gaming videos.

Kardashian shared a screenshot of her son’s channel – called TheGoatSaint – on her Instagram Stories asking followers to “Please Subscribe!”

Saint West has a YouTube channel and his mom made him sign a contract 😭 pic.twitter.com/8qfdfuorz3 — Ye Lawyer (@TheLifeofEllie7) September 4, 2024

Kim Kardashian Reveals Saint’s Streaming Stipulation

The channel came with some restrictions, however, which Kardashian shared in a follow-up post on her Stories. The reality star revealed the informal contract that she and her son signed, which gives her the right to “make [the] page private or delete” it altogether at any moment.

“Saint signed a solid contract for this YouTube Channel. He better not breach,” she wrote adding a winking emoji. The handwritten contract is titled “Contract between Saint West and Kim Kardashian” and includes some fairly reasonable \ demands.

“I, Saint West, agree to follow my mom’s rules. In order to have a YouTube channel,” it reads. “I am not allowed to comment any personal family information or to film any personal information. I am not allowed to film while North is recording music.”

The middle portion of the contract is blocked by Kardashian’s caption, though the second half reads, “I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them. I give permission to any grown-up if mom says to delete my video for any reason.”

The mother-of-four is seemingly adopting a stricter system of parenting, something she has been vocal about in the past.

During an episode of The Kardashians, she admits to wishing she could be a sterner mother.

“Neither one of my parents was strict,” she says. “Khloé is a lot better at being stricter. I wish I was more like that but, you know, I’m just one person and it’s overwhelming. Just how do I go about doing this all?”

North West Sounds Off on Her Future

All of Kim and Kanye’s children are beginning to create their own lanes. Especially, their oldest child, North.

North has two of the most famous people in the world as parents. So it is safe to say the sky is the limit as far as the future is concerned. Although she is only 10 years old, the heir to the West throne already has a clear path of where she wants to go in life.

“A basketball player, a rapper, um. When I was seven I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side,” North said when asked what she wants to be when she grows up.

“When I’m like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”