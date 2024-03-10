Bianca Censori Wears Sheer Thong Bodysuit to Kanye West’s Album Listening Party

Returning to her eye-popping sense of style, Bianca Censori was spotted wearing a sheer thong bodysuit while attending an album listening party for her husband Kanye West.

According to Page Six, Censori wore the ensemble in Los Angeles, once again keeping with her “no-pants” trend. For his part, West was fully clothed, sporting a Yeezy hoodie under his leather Balenciaga coat. He also wore black boots and boots.

Bianca Censori’s bare-all outfit comes less than a week after she was seen fully clothed in Paris. This was also after her father, Leo Censori, stated he wanted to have a “proper sit down” with West. Leo wants to ask Kanye why he wished to parade Bianca around like a “trashy naked trophy pony.”

“He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands,” a source told the Daily Mail. “He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife.”

Kanye West Accused of Shutting Bianca Censori Off From Her Friends and Family

As Bianca Censori’s fashion choices are questioned, Kanye has been accused of “shutting her out” from her loved ones.

“If this isn’t bad enough, the man who is supposed to protect Mr. and Mrs. Censori’s daughter is the same man that is shutting her out from her own family,” the source continued. “Leo honestly wants to just sit Kanye down to let him know that he is hurting her family by turning his beloved daughter into a trashy-looking marketable commodity.”

The insider concluded by pointing out that West is being manipulative and controlling. “No man should ever encourage the woman that he loves to walk out in public and present herself like this. That isn’t love. That is control.”

Along with her family Censori’s friends have also tried to speak to her about the situation with West. “Her friends let her know exactly how they feel,” a source said in Nov. 2023. “And they told her that she needs to wake the f— up.”

Bianca Censori also allegedly acknowledged she has shut out those close to her. She was supposedly starting to see through the “smoky mirrors” of her marriage as well.

The intervention took place while Censori was visiting close friends in Australia.