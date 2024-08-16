Kim Kardashian Says Her Kids Want Her to Date Athletes & Streamers

Reality star Kim Kardashian has been linked to several athletes in her career. Kris Humphries, Reggie Bush, and Miles Austin just to name a few. And apparently, her children have already taken notice of her taste in men.

During an appearance on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on August 14, the SKIMS founder confirmed her single status. And she says that her kids have begun to try and play matchmaker. Attempting to set her up with streamers and athletes.

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they’re ready now and I’m not. They’re so particular. Like they come home, they make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player,” she said.

“And then some of my kids want me to be with streamers. Like they have lists and they try to sneakily set me up and I’m like ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.’ ”

Kim’s most recent love interest was Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The two called it quits earlier this year. But things had appeared to be getting serious. One source said she even considered having children with the Super Bowl Champ.

“He has such great genetics and she can’t help imagining how beautiful their baby would be,” the source said.

“She has plenty of frozen eggs so it’s just a matter of talking Odell into this plan, even if that means making it worth his while financially!”

Kim has an extensive history of relationships with other celebrities. But perhaps her most surprising relationship of all was with Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson.

Kardashian and Davidson began dating in 2021. And things appeared to be going well. But it was less than a year before their sudden breakup in 2022.

Kardashian noted that she felt “a lot of guilt,” about the attention Davidson began to receive after they went public. She also says that she is pessimistic about her future love life.

“I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes like, ‘Uh, who’s ever gonna wanna date me? I have four kids, I’m in my 40s, you know? Like, oh my god, who’s gonna wanna deal with the drams?’” Kim said.