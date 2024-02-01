Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite, Have Dinner with Daughter North

At one point Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were one of the hottest couples in the industry. But things soured between the two stars which led to a nasty split between the two in 2021.

But the superstar couple did have three kids together (North, Saint, and Chicago). So naturally, they have to maintain some type of amicable relationship.

TMZ recently caught up with the former husband and wife who were seen at dinner together in Los Angeles. They were with their oldest child, North, and her friends. TMZ also reports that Kanye’s new wife Bianca Censori later joined the dinner party.

TMZ Reporter Recalls Heated Exchange With West

Kanye recently went viral for his latest spat with reporters. TMZ reporter Melanie Miller asked Kanye about the “free will” of his wife Bianca Censori. After hearing the question West went on a tirade and snatched Miller’s phone, refusing to give it back during the heated exchange.

The TMZ reporter recently broke her silence about the incident.

“I was alarmed. I was like, ‘Whoa, I didn’t see that one coming.’ Because I’ve interviewed him before and he never talks to me. So I’m thinking, ‘I’ll just see if he’ll talk to me,” Miller said.

“It’s been very well talked about that… He won’t let Bianca [Censori] have an Instagram because he’s trying to protect her. So I’m saying, this is an easy opportunity for you to be like, ‘Of course I’m not controlling her.’ That’s all that I had going into it.”

Kanye West to Issue Lengthy Apology Before Album

West has previously been in the news for making lewd comments toward the Jewish community. With his much anticipated new album “Vultures” expected to be released soon, Kanye is looking to make amends. One source told TMZ that he recorded an apology about his anti-Semitic comments. The video is said to run longer than 40 minutes.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the controversial rapper got some camera guys together to shoot a lengthy apology video several weeks ago — and we’re told it ended up running about 40 minutes … with Ye talking straight to the camera,” TMZ wrote.

“We’re told in no uncertain terms, ‘Ye was “rambling” and at times it was impossible to decode what he was saying. Our sources say whatever was shot is supposed to be released sometime ahead of his new album, “Vultures,” which is scheduled to drop Feb. 9 — this after several delays dating back to late last year.”