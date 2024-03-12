Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr Reportedly Had ‘Lots of Chemistry’ at Oscars Party

Taking their romance to a new level, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. had a lot of “chemistry” while attending the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together.

PEOPLE reported that while they didn’t arrive at the event together, Kardashian and Beckham were spotted hanging out the majority of the evening.

“Kris [Jenner] got there early and sat on a lounge section where there were a bunch of couches,” a source shared. “She and Corey [Gamble] arrived before any other family members, and she was on her phone and clearly saving spots for when everyone else arrived. It was pretty iconic, just Kris sitting on her phone like that mom.”

Among those who joined Jenner were Kim Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were also spotted in the area as well as Serena Williams. Kardashian also greeted Lindsay Lohan with “hugs and kisses.”

When Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. were eventually spotted together, sources said it was clear they were together. “There wasn’t a ton of PDA like some of the other couples,” the insider said.

“But there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time. They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together.”

Sources previously confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. made a connection and started “hanging out” in Sept. 2023. They were previously seen together at Michael Rubin’s Fantastic Super Bowl party, which took place at The Cosmopolitan. They were with friends for that event.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Recently Considered Going Public With Their Romance

Last month, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly considered taking their romance public after things started to get “serious” between them.

“They’re getting serious,” a source told Us Weekly. “ Odell’s personality is much more private and low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight. They’re trying to figure out the next steps [in their relationship].”

Following the report, Kardashian spoke about what her “ideal traits” are in a man. “Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don’t have to babysit all the time,” she stated during her appearance on theThis Life of Mine with James Corden podcast.

“I mean, just a good, genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life. The list is so long.”

She also stated that she wasn’t sure if she would get married again following her marriage with Kanye West.

Kardashian was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013 (they separated just 72 days after the wedding). She was married to West from 2014 to 2022 and shares four children with him.