Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Considering Taking Their Romance Public

Reality star Kim Kardashian has been linked to several athletes in her career. Kris Humphries, Reggie Bush, and Miles Austin just to name a few. But now a new name has surfaced recently.

Kim has been rumored to be dating Baltimore Ravens star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. At 31 years old, the Super Bowl champion is much younger than Kardashian. But despite the age gap, one source told US Weekly, that things are “getting serious” between the two celebrities.

“They’re getting serious,” the source said. “Odell’s personality is much more private and low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight. They’re trying to figure out the next steps [in their relationship].”

Kim Recently Had Dinner With Kanye & His New Wife

At one point, Kardashian and Kanye West were one of the hottest couples in the industry. But things soured between the two stars which led to a nasty split between the two in 2021.

But the superstar couple did have three kids together (North, Saint, and Chicago). So naturally, they have to maintain some type of amicable relationship.

TMZ recently caught up with the former husband and wife who were seen at dinner together in Los Angeles. They were with their oldest child, North, and her friends. TMZ also reports that Kanye’s new wife Bianca Censori later joined the dinner party.

Kim K Inks Usher As New Ambassador For Her Brand

R&B legend Usher is set to headline the Super Bowl in Las Vegas this weekend. And while the singing sensation is set to make waves at the big game in Sin City, he is already getting a head start. The “Nice and Slow,” artist revealed himself as the newest ambassador of Kardashian’s Skims underwear line. With Usher holding the title of a noted sex symbol, his newest ad set social media on fire.

“Usher says he’s going to get that money, one way or another,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Kim will never be broke Lmaaoo she’s a marketing machine!” another user said.

“D**** him in that burgundy though,” another user added.

Other ambassadors of Kardashian’s growing brand include NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Neymar Jr., and San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa, who will be playing in the Super Bowl this weekend.