Usher Sparks Social Media Frenzy With Risqué SKIMS Campaign

R&B legend Usher is set to headline the Super Bowl in Las Vegas this weekend. And while the singing sensation is set to make waves at the big game in Sin City, he is already getting a head start. The “Nice and Slow,” artist revealed himself as the newest ambassador of Kim Kardashian’s Skims underwear line. With Usher holding the title of a noted sex symbol, his newest ad set social media on fire.

“Usher says he’s going to get that money, one way or another,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Kim will never be broke Lmaaoo she’s a marketing machine!” another user said.

“Damn him in that burgundy though,” another user added.

R&B Star Gets Candid on Controversial Residency

Usher went viral a lot last summer during his Las Vegas residency. The singer would often pick women out of the crowd to serenade with one of his songs – whether they were alone or not.

But one particular situation went viral on social media. When talk show host Keke Palmer was serenaded by him. It garnered a strong reaction from her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson.

During a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Usher broke his silence about the incident.

“I mean she wanted to get out and have a good time. Should you not feel like you should get out with your girls and enjoy yourself?” Usher said.

“And then you have me, your usher. I’m ushering you to a good time.”

Sharpe then went on to ask the R&B star if any of the men at his shows get angry when their women get serenaded by him.

“The girls, they get a little rowdy, but you know what I’m saying. Don’t leave your girl around me,” he responded jokingly.

Usher Nearly Created Supergroup With Three Legends

Usher has accomplished just about everything there is in the music industry. Adding a Super Bowl headliner to his resume will be the cherry on top this weekend. But he also revealed that he was almost a part of a huge venture. He was supposed to create a music supergroup with three other icons.

“Jay-Z, Pharrell, Diddy, and me were supposed to be a group. Yeah. That’s crazy. You gon’ hate me for that, I know,” he added.

“Just got caught up, I think. We all got caught up in the moment. And were talking about it and having secret meetings about it. We were talking about music and how we gon’ flip it and the business of it. And somehow, man, we just got distracted and it never happened. That’s the one that I actually wish would have happened.”