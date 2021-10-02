Kim Kardashian Lashing Out At ‘Self-Involved’ Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker?

Is there tension amongst the Kardashian family? According to one tabloid, Kim Kardashian is fed up with Kourtney Kardashian putting her relationship with Travis Barker ahead of the family’s brand. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Kim Kardashian Is Upset With Kourtney Kardashian?

The latest report from OK! alleges Kim has had enough of Kourtney’s laziness and self-involvement. Instead of focusing on Kardashian family work projects, Kourtney would rather put her romance with Barker at the center of her life. “Kim feels like she’s carrying the weight of the Kardashian brand on her shoulders right now,” an insider dishes. According to the Kardashian family insider, Kim has been busy “wooing advertisers and streaming bosses” after Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended its 14-year stint.

It appears like Kourtney isn’t as focused on the family business as her sister Kim is. Apparently, Kourtney is busy concentrating on her lifestyle website, Poosh, and spending all her free time with her beau, Travis Barker. Although it’s frustrating to see Kourtney ignoring the family brand, the magazine says it’s of no surprise to Kim. The insider leaks Kim “feels it’s the same old story with Kourtney, who wants all the benefits of being a Kardashian without doing any of the work.”

The Kardashian Family Drama

So is it true? Are Kim and Kourtney Kardashian feuding over their opposing work ethics? No way. While it’s true Kourtney can’t seem to get enough of Barker, Kim isn’t labeling Kourtney as “more self-involved than she was before!” Kim even recently defended Kourtney and Barker’s relationship during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I love their relationship. They’ve grown so much together,” Kim said about Kourtney and Barker. It’s pretty apparent there’s zero tension between Kim and Kourtney, and OK! certainly doesn’t know what it’s talking about. Also, Kim and Kourtney are busy pursuing their own business ventures, so it’s not like Kourtney is being “lazy,” as the tabloid reports.

The Tabloids History Of False Reports

If you need another reason to discredit this report from OK! just consider the magazine’s history of publishing false news. For example, the outlet alleged Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis were “meant to be” and that friends were trying to set them up. However, Aniston was clearly happy being single.

The tabloid also claimed Miley Cyrus was regretting her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. While Cyrus admitted she’ll “always love” Hemsworth, it didn’t mean she wanted to jump back into a relationship with him. Once again, the tabloid twisted a celebrity’s public image to form an enticing narrative.