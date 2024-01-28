Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Share Another Awkward Encounter at Son’s Basketball Game

One week after their reported awkward interaction at one of their children’s basketball games, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had yet another uncomfortable interaction.

According to TMZ, Kardashian and West appeared separately at their 8-year-old Saint’s basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 26. And things didn’t appear to be friendly between the two. The exes kept their distances with little to no interaction.

Meanwhile, in an effort to avoid more awkwardness between him and Kim Kardashian, Kanye West was seen talking to Nick Cannon. West’s current wife, Bianca Censori, was not at the game.

TMZ further reported that since their divorce was finalized in 2022, Kardashian and West now have a rocky relationship. They share four children, North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian ‘Still Learning How to Be a Single Parent’ Following Divorce From Kanye West

During an episode of The Kardashians, Kim spoke about how she is adjusting to being a single mom following her divorce from Kanye West.

“I think I’m still learning how to be a single parent,” she explained. She noted that she recently did an interview about being a single parent and how she should be able to handle things by now.

Kardashian also said that the struggles that her children go through really have nothing to do with the amount of help she has. “Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful,” she pointed out. “It’s all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you.”

Kardashian said the one that everyone has in common is just the amount of time that they have. “I’m raising four kids and I split my time between my work, my family, my four kids,” she continued. And I want to make sure that my kids have 90% of that.”

During her appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Kardashian spoke about her single-parent struggles. “Everyone says the days are long and the years are short,” she stated. “And that couldn’t be like a more true statement.”

Speaking about the crazy morning routine, Kardashian said things can be rough in the early hours of the day. “It’s like I always have to do one of my daughter’s hair,” she explained. And it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way. And then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you… It’s like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it’s wild.”