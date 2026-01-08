Kim Kardashian’s Ex Hospitalized for Pneumonia and Heart Pains

A famous ex of Kim Kardashian has been hospitalized while battling an illness.

Videos by Suggest

Ray J was reportedly admitted to a Las Vegas hospital earlier this week as he endures a severe case of pneumonia. A source close to the R&B singer told TMZ that he remains in the hospital after receiving multiple X-rays and an echocardiogram.

This is the second time Ray J has had a severe case of pneumonia. He previously endured the illness during the COVID-19 pandemic, which the singer thought was nearly fatal. During that health battle, he was placed on oxygen and required to use an inhaler for a short time.

The hospitalization comes just weeks after Ray J announced he was hitchhiking across the U.S. following his Thanksgiving arrest.

“I’m hitchhiking right now to try to get a place to stay tonight,” he shared on Instagram in mid-December, noting his adventure was part of a new show, Celebrity Hitchhiker. “Hopefully I can be [with] the new family, and it can take me and teach me about their rules and their goals and life, and then send me on my way to the next destination.”

“I’m just trying to understand if this show is good, so I’m hitchhiking right now,” he pointed out. “So if y’all see me on the street, coming from Tampa, back to Los Angeles, it is me. I do have a change of clothes right here in my bag. I need to get back before December 22nd, so I’m on a Celebrity Hitchhiking scouting run.”

Kim Kardashian Previously Filed a Defamation Lawsuit Against Her Ex

Ray J’s battle with pneumonia also comes just months after Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, filed a lawsuit against him.

Ray J previously claimed that he was helping the feds build a case against the reality TV star and her momager. He further claimed that both Kardashian and Jenner were under investigation for racketeering. He spoke out about the “case” during a livestream shared on X in late September.

“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about ot be crazy,” he told Chrisean Rock. “I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’m gonna say a lot of s—. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

Ray J also stated that the case is “worse than Diddy.”

His remarks led the mother-daughter duo to seek legal action against him.

The Kardashians stars’ attorney, Alex Spiro, called the singer’s allegations “false and serious.”

“Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before, nor have they been distracted by noise,” Spiro explained in his statement to PEOPLE. “But this false and serious allegation left no choice.”

The lawsuit includes two specific incidents as evidence of Ray J defaming Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and the rest of the Kardashian clan. The first incident was his comments in TMZ’s Tubi documentary, United States vs. Sean Combs, in early 2025.

The second incident was his livestream comments on Sept. 24.

Kim Kardashian and her ex dated in the early 2000s. He was involved in her infamous sex tape scandal that led to the rise of her reality TV empire.





