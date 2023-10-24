Kim Kardashian Claims People ‘Didn’t Know’ Who Marilyn Monroe Was Until She Wore Her Dress

The SKIMS owner’s claim follows her wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday” dress.

At the 2022 “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” themed Met Gala, Kim Kardashian donned a famous look of starlet Marilyn Monroe’s—her “Happy Birthday Mr. President,” outfit.

After walking the red carpet with comedian Pete Davidson, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was accused of ruining the dress. The dress, considered an iconic piece of pop culture history, had been held by Ripley’s since November 2016.

After the Met Gala, Kardashian appeared on Today with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

While the TV personality appeared on the show to discuss her new skincare line, Guthrie couldn’t help but bring up a conversation she and the star had backstage.

“We were just talking,” Guthrie expressed, “and you said you were shocked on TikTok, some people don’t even know who Marilyn Monroe was.”

“That was the most shocking thing to me and that’s why I was so happy to at least have that opportunity and that Ripley’s gave me the opportunity to share this moment so that it could live on,” Kardashian replied.

The famous “Happy Birthday” serenade to President John F. Kennedy in 1962 happened three months before Monroe’s death.

“I respect her and I understand how much this dress means to American history,” Kardashian added. “With the theme being American, I thought what is more American than Marilyn Monroe singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the President of the United States.”

According to Social Junkie, many social media users were livid about the Kardashian’s comments.

One user wrote, “Ain’t no way Kim Kardashian said many people didn’t know who Marilyn Monroe was until she wore her dress.”

Another added, “Imagine having this much ego.”

A third wrote, “What a bubble she lives in, covered only with money.”

Did Kim Kardashian Ruin A Piece Of American History?

According to Kim Kardashian, the dress is far from ruined.

She explained, “We [Ripley’s and I] got along so well. It was applied to me by handlers wearing gloves.”

The Kardashian further revealed to Vogue, as reported by Social Junkie, that she had to lose a stone in weight, or 15 pounds, in just three weeks to fit into the dress.

She explained, “I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, fully take out all sweets and all carbs, and only eat the cleanest greens and protein.”

We must admit, Kim looked stunning in Marilyn Monroe’s dress. But for controversy’s sake, I think we could all agree that history is best kept in museums and off the red carpet.