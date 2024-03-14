Kim Kardashian, Bianca Censori Spotted Together at Kanye West Album Listening Party

After a brief hiatus, multi-platinum rapper Kanye West is back in album mode. He and fellow artist Ty Dolla Sign will soon release the second volume of the Vultures album. Kanye recently hosted a listening party for the album with several high-profile celebrities in attendance.

Two unlikely guests sat next to each other. That being West’s wife, Bianca Censori, and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

“Kim was standing with Bianca behind a police barrier, grooving and mouthing the words to a song from Kanye’s newest studio album,” TMZ wrote.

“Amazingly, they seemed chill and comfortable in each other’s presence at the Chase Center in San Francisco. But one thing was obvious – the women were not best buds or getting chatty with one another, at least in the footage posted on social media.”

BIANCA CENSORI & KIM KARDASHIAN HUGGING EACH OTHER LAST NIGHT pic.twitter.com/JrRHOD0jlc — GoodAssSub (@GoodAssSub) March 13, 2024

Bianca Censori’s Father Upset With Kanye West

Bianca Censori has earned notoriety since going public with Kanye West. And not in a good way. The model wears extremely revealing and scantily clad clothing when she is out with the multi-platinum artist. It is a decision that has earned both of them negative press, as some have even questioned if Censori has free will.

One insider told the Daily Mail that Bianca’s family is upset with her new image and that her father wants to have a one-on-one with Kanye.

“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” one source told Daily Mail.

Kanye West Calls Out Kim Kardashian

Kanye West was married to Kim Kardashian for eight years before getting divorced in 2022. But the superstar couple did have three kids together (North, Saint, and Chicago). So naturally, they have to maintain some type of amicable relationship.

But West was anything but amicable with his ex-wife on social media on Thursday. The Graduation rapper showed disdain for, Sierra Canyon, the school Kardashian has chosen for their children to attend.

“Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now. It’s a fake school for celebrities that are used by ‘the system,” he wrote.

For reference, Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, and Heaven Hart, the daughter of Hollywood superstar, Kevin Hart also attended the institution.