Kim Kardashian Calls Herself a ‘Cake Boss’ in Steamy Photos From Tropical Vacation

Kim Kardashian is at it again, getting her fans hot under the collar with a fresh new crop of beach photos.

The 43-year-old television personality and mogul dubbed herself the “Cake Boss” in recent Instagram photos shared on Tuesday, April 9.

For those not up on their internet lingo, to call yourself a Cake Boss is to imply you have the best “cakes” (derrière) in the area (per Urban Dictionary).

On her family’s escape to Turks and Caicos, she was snapped looking like a veteran Bond girl in a chic black bikini.

The reality TV star adjusts her bathing suit as she gazes at the ocean’s horizon. (Image via Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Kim Kardashian Gave Herself a Saltwater Facial in the Sultry Beach Snaps

In the first in a series of snaps, Kim is seen from behind, wading into the crystal-clear sea, her hands gracefully entwined in her hair.

A subsequent also image showed her in the act of slipping a white tank top over her head, unveiling the bikini beneath as she stood, the water reaching her hips. To enhance her beach ensemble, Kim chose to also accessorize with several silver belly chains and a necklace adorned with a crucifix.

In a totally candid and not at all staged moment, Kim wipes salt water from her face. (Image via Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Kim maintained a series of striking poses while kneeling in the water, casting a piercing gaze into the camera lens. She also gave herself a seawater facial and gracefully flopped onto the sand, making lounging look like an art form.

Fans (and Khloé Kardashian) React to Kim’s ‘Cake Boss’ Post

Of course, the comments section to Kim’s sizzling beach photos was abuzz with a range of comments from fans.

“If beauty was a crime, you are so guilty,” one Kardashian acolyte swooned. “You are amazingly hot and beautiful…”, another not at all creepy fan swooned.

Even Kim’s sister, Khloé Kardashian, got in on the fun. “OMG the thirsty caption is gold,” she quipped.

Meanwhile, plastic surgeon Kandace Kichler, MD, FACS, also weighed in on Kim’s “Cake Boss” status. “I guess the BBL [Brazilian butt lift] is still in,” she speculated.

However, other denizens of Instagram seemed to be buzzing about a version of Kim’s post that was quickly taken down.

It seems Kim accidentally posted an image several times. “Saw the glitched one I feel special lol,” a fan wrote. “Kim, we all saw that last post u aint slick,” another added.