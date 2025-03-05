FBI Offers $25K Reward to Find Cold Case Murder Suspect

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a former Long Beach resident wanted in connection with a 2008 restaurant murder in Long Beach, California.

Jose Manuel Flores, 47, is wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement with a fatal shooting at the Brite Spot Restaurant in Long Beach, California, on October 18, 2008.

After an investigation, Flores was charged with murder and illegal firearm possession on March 9, 2010, in the California Superior Court, Long Beach. At the time of the alleged crime, Flores had a prior criminal record and was classified as a felon.

The FBI Believes the Suspect Crossed the U.S.-Mexico Border

Detectives from the Long Beach Police Department sought FBI help after suspect Flores fled California, likely crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. A federal arrest warrant was issued on June 24, 2010, for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Jose Manuel Flores circa 2008. (Image via FBI.gov)

Flores, born on November 25, 1977, in Florida, is an American citizen of Hispanic descent. He has used aliases like “Willie” and “Malo” and also sometimes includes “Jr.” in his name. He is 5’7” tall, with brown eyes, brown hair, and weighed about 160 lbs. in 2010. The FBI says he has distinctive tattoos on his right arm, back, chest, head, and neck.

The FBI Warns the Suspect, Believed to have Cartel Ties, Should be Considered ‘Armed’ and ‘Dangerous’

Flores is connected to Southern California and Mexico, with a history of residing in Long Beach, California. He is believed to currently be living in Mexico and is known to have affiliations with the Los Zetas cartel.

Meanwhile, the FBI emphasizes that Flores should be considered armed, dangerous, and exhibits violent tendencies.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that helps locate Jose Manuel Flores.

If you have any information about this case or the location of Flores, the FBI urges you to contact the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565 or the Long Beach Police Department Homicide Detail at (562) 570-7244. Alternatively, you can reach out to your local FBI office, the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.