Kim and Khloé Kardashian Flaunt Figures in Matching Snakeskin Swimsuits on Tropical Vacation

Kim and Khloé Kardashian flaunted their renowned figures on the beach during their vacation in Turks and Caicos last weekend. In photos shared by TMZ, the two sisters appeared relaxed as they strolled along the white sandy beach and ventured into the crystal-clear water.

Kim opted for minimal accessories, sporting only a cross necklace layered over a gold one and an anklet. Kim later donned a black cowboy hat and settled onto the sand beside Khloé Kardashian.

The mogul and reality TV star emerged from the water with her long, dark hair drenched beneath her cowboy hat. Kim showcased her seemingly flawless complexion, opting for a natural look on her day at the beach.

Meanwhile, Khloe exuded style as she playfully splashed around, donning a coordinated animal print scarf atop her flowing, blonde hair. A fashion trailblazer and co-founder of the denim brand Good American, she topped off her look with striking black wraparound sunglasses. Adorning herself with a collection of gold bracelets and necklaces, she also embraced a subtle anklet, mirroring her older sister’s fashion sensibilities.

Without fail, images of Kim and Khloé Kardashian’s snakeskin ensemble made their way to X (formerly Twitter).

📸 Kim & Khloe Kardashian in Turks and Caicos 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gmOyPat0pn — Kardashian World (@KUWTKWorld) April 7, 2024

Some Internet Skeptics Speculated that Kim and Khloé Kardashian Staged the Photo Opportunity

Meanwhile, users on X seemed to think the impromptu photos were staged by the media-savvy siblings. “Giving ‘photoshoot fresh, I’m about to call the paparazzi on myself'”, one user quipped. “What’s gross is they pay the paparazzi to show up to this stuff and then demand to see the photos first so they can approve which one(s) they use,” another onlooker presumed.

Absent from the sunny setting were her four children — North, aged 10, Saint, aged eight, Chicago, aged six, and Psalm, aged four. Kardashian is the mother of these children from her previous marriage to Kanye West, who is currently married to the Australian architect Bianca Censori.

Kim also shared picturesque photos on Instagram from the shore at sunset, some featuring her in a white sports bra. Ironically, the more conservative attire in these shots led TMZ to speculate that Kim was imitating Bianca Censori. Of course, Ye’s fashionista flame has caused temperatures to rise with her revealing outfit choices in recent months.

Khloe’s two children, daughter True, who is five, and son Tatum, who turns two in July and whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, were notably missing during the beach outing.

Kim and Khloe have an older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who will be turning 45 on April 18. They also have a brother, Rob Kardashian, aged 37, along with their sisters Kendall, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 26.