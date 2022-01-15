Where Is ‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro’s Sister Lisa Today?

Cake Boss is one of TLC’s most popular reality shows, spawning dozens of other programs about baking. Cake Boss centered around the family bakery of Buddy Valastro, who ran the business alongside his sisters. One of his sisters, Lisa, quickly became a fan-favorite; so where is she today?

Lisa’s Love Life

She frequently posts on Instagram, whether it’s throwback shots of her parents, or photos of her three kids, Teresa, John, and Isabella. Missing from those posts? Lisa’s former husband, Remigio “Remy” Gonzalez.

Gonzalez appeared on the reality show frequently but left the program in 2010 after being arrested for alleged sexual assault. In May of 2012, he was sentenced to nine years in state prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. “I want to apologize to the victim,” Gonzalez told the court at the time. “I truly am sorry for all the pain and all the embarrassment I caused.”

Lisa and Gonzalez divorced around the same time, but it’s unknown whether that happened because of the sexual assault accusation or for some other reason. She married again on July 4, 2021, to Anthony Torre. The two have been together since 2014.

Why Sister Mary Was Fired From The Family Business

Lisa works alongside sisters Maddelena and Grace, running the front counter of the bakery. Their sister Mary Sciarrone is now a professional cake consultant after getting fired from the family business. Valastro was forced to let her go after multiple complaints. Sciarrone was reportedly known for causing drama and being rude to co-workers and customers.

Valastro had to have a difficult conversation with his sister, which ultimately led to her being fired from the bakery. He even said that he wouldn’t be able to work with Sciarrone in the future. Valastro and the people at the bakery weren’t the only ones who noticed her behavior. Many viewers agreed with his decision after watching Mary for years on the show.

However, there is no animosity between the two siblings. They’re still family, after all, and they frequently reunite for family get-togethers and holiday celebrations. The two were both in attendance at their nephew’s wedding, and Sciarrone posted a birthday tribute to her brother last year.

Lisa’s Life Today

Lisa has weathered lots of family controversy, but she appears to be happier than ever. From continuing her work at Carlo’s Bakery alongside her siblings to attending her son’s football games and snapping pics of her daughter’s Halloween costume, Lisa’s life is still all about her family.

More Trending News

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Allegedly Caught Fighting At ‘Tense’ New Year’s Eve Party, Latest Rumor Says

Lori Harvey Is Taking Her Dad Steve Harvey’s Advice With New Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence In Response To Magazine’s Claims About Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Facing Backlash For Extreme Tan, Accused Of Blackface, Cultural Appropriation

The Latest Update On “Affulenza Teen” Ethan Couch Isn’t Promising That He’s Change His Ways