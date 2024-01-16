Kieran Culkin Reveals Adorable Place He Put His Golden Globe Award

Kieran Culkin was one of the stars of HBO’s hit show Succession which ended in 2023. Culkin has already received a Golden Globe for his role as Roman Roy in the show. During an appearance on the 2023 Emmy Awards red carpet, Culkin revealed where he keeps the award in his home.

“My kids have these two little stuffies of Bert and Ernie, so the Globe is currently between Bert and Ernie,” Culkin said. “The problem with the Big Bird stuffie is he’s the same size as all the others. Grover, Elmo, you got all of them. They’re all the same size and I wanted to get a Big Bird, but it’s not big.”

‘Succession’ Star Pokes Fun at Wife During Emmys

2023 was a big year for Culkin’s career. In addition to filming Succession, he also had roles in “Agent Elvis” and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. And with Succession captivating audiences around the Globe, Culkin will likely continue to rack up awards. But Culkin (jokingly) admits that while he is proud of the success he has earned, it is kind of hard to enjoy it.

“I’ll tell ya, leaving my wife behind with the two kids, I do feel bad that I’m at a lovely hotel having martinis with friends,” he said.

“So, sorry honey. I’m trying to paint a picture that it’s awful, it’s dreadful, but I’m kind of having a lovely time.”

Culkin’s Brother Receives Star on Walk of Fame

If the name Kieran Culkin sounds familiar but you can’t quite put your finger on it, perhaps you have heard of his brother Macaulay. That’s right, Culkin is indeed related to Macaulay Culkin, the star of the Home Alone franchise.

This past December, the Home Alone Star was finally honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, Culkin talked about his rise to stardom as just a nine-year-old boy.

“I was 9 years old and so, like, you know, you kind of have to look at it from that perspective. You have no idea what’s going on,” he said during the ceremony. “When it comes to my life and stuff like that, then I kind of can’t equate it to somebody else. I can’t look left and right and find a lot of, like, peers when it comes to that kind of stuff.