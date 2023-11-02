Star From HBO’s ‘Succession’ Crashes Truck Into LA Pizza Shop– Investigation Underway

Talk about a bad publicity stunt…

Alan Ruck is in a lot of trouble after ramming his truck into the side of a pizzeria in a 4-way crash in Hollywood.

According to authorities, the collision took place at approximately 9 P.M. on Wednesday, right outside Raffalo’s Pizza, where La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard intersect. Surveillance footage vividly captures the actor’s Rivian, its cab wedged halfway into the sturdy brick edifice.

TMZ sources claim that two people were injured in the crash, but nothing serious. Fortunately, no pedestrians were hit. The outlet also reports that Ruck is not suspected of DUI at this time.

Photo: TikTok / @magiccloseup

Following the crash, the HBO star remained on the scene. Photos show Ruck standing outside the truck, conversing on his cellphone while onlookers assessed the damage.

YouTube

Regarding what led up to the crash, surveillance footage indicates that the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor’s truck rear-ended another vehicle, propelling it into the intersection just as his own truck plowed into the building.

Several witnesses documented the aftermath of the crash. Ruck has yet to issue an official statement following the incident.

In a similar story, pop star Britney Spears is making headlines for trying to sneak out of getting a traffic ticket.

Video footage shows the “Toxic” singer looking up with puppy-dog eyes as the officer explained the traffic violation, crossing a double line. Her excuse? She REALLY had to use the restroom.

“I’m so sorry, I had to tee-tee, my house was right there. I’m so sorry,” she pleaded.

Back in September, Spears was pulled over again, for going 61 in a 40 mph zone. Sources say she did not have her license or proof of insurance at the time.

The singer of “Gimme More” recently published a memoir called The Woman In Me, where she shares difficult moments of her life that many fans had no idea about, including the difficult decision to abort the baby she became pregnant with by Justin Timberlake.

Thankfully no one was seriously hurt! We guess California gives anyone a license nowadays…