Kieran Culkin and Wife Welcome Baby No. 3

Lord knows there can never be too many Culkins… and it seems Kieran has just welcomed another little one to the ever-growing family…

Kieran Culkin’s former Succession co-star Sarah Snook confirmed he and his wife, Jazz Charton, have welcomed their third baby. In an Access Hollywood interview, Snook mentioned meeting the new arrival, describing them as “so cute.”

“I did. Oh, and I met the little baby. [They’re] so cute,” Snook told the outlet. “They’re very happy and so cute.”

Indeed, it seems the 42-year-old’s public campaigning for more children has paid off! More than a year after Culkin jokingly (or not-so-jokingly) asked his 37-year-old wife for more kids onstage after winning a 2024 Emmy, the couple confirmed baby number three was on the way. And just in case Jazz Charton forgot, Culkin (who already has Wilder Wolf, 4, and Kinsey Sioux, 6) gave her a not-so-subtle reminder about their “promise” to expand the family again in March 2025, during his Academy Award win for A Real Pain.

“[Jazz] said, ‘I will give you four [children] when you win an Oscar,’ ” the actor said during his speech.

Dream it, do it, Mr. Culkin!

Kieran Culkin’s Wife Revealed a Growing Baby Bump in September

At the September 28 opening night of Broadway’s Waiting for Godot in New York City, the couple appeared with Charton’s visible baby bump. Culkin proudly posed with his pregnant wife, his hand resting on her belly.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton attend the “Waiting For Godot” opening at the Hudson Theatre on September 28, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The new mom of three recounted their Broadway evening, starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, in an Instagram post. Charton joked that seeing Reeves up close is why she’s now nine months pregnant, calling it “very on brand” for her.

“Saw Keanu Reeves on broadway and now I’m 9 months pregnant ♥️ this is very on brand for me,” Charton wrote alongside the snaps. “I made a deal with this baby to let me make it to this before labor, not sure what it wants in return, but I’m CLEARLY a woman of my word.”

“Such a fresh and inspired take on this play! I don’t think I’m ever going to come down from the high of seeing Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves do air guitar on stage,” she added. “Cannot put into words how special it is (part pregnancy brain fog / part awe) go see it if you have the chance! @godotbway.”