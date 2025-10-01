Major ‘Succession’ Star’s Wife Reveals She’s Expecting

Dream it, do it. Looks like a Succession star’s latest “acquisition” is arriving soon—a third baby, hot off the vision board from an awards show…

More than a year after Kieran Culkin joked onstage at the 2024 Emmy Awards about wanting more kids with his wife, Jazz Charton, the couple has announced they are expecting their third child. They attended the opening night of the Broadway show Waiting for Godot in New York City on Sunday, where Charton proudly displayed her baby bump.

Culkin, 42, smiled, proudly posing with his pregnant wife, 37, his hand resting on her belly.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton attend the “Waiting For Godot” opening at the Hudson Theatre on September 28, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Culkin, who shares daughter Kinsey Sioux, 6, and son Wilder Wolf, 4, with Charton, reminded his wife of her promise to expand their family in March 2025. That’s when he won his first Academy Award for his performance in A Real Pain.

“[Jazz] said, ‘I will give you four [children] when you win an Oscar,’ ” the Succession alum gushed during his speech.

“No pressure. I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again,” Culkin told his wife, who smiled and laughed. “And let’s get cracking on those kids. What do you say?”

Culkin also famously asked his wife for more kids when accepting his Emmy for Succession in January 2024.

‘Succession’ Star’s Wife Takes to Instagram to Confirm Baby News

Meanwhile, perhaps knowing the baby news was out of the bag,Charton confirmed the happy news on Instagram.

“Saw Keanu Reeves on Broadway and now I’m 9 months pregnant. This is very on brand for me,” she joked alongside several snaps from the evening, including several featuring her baby bump.

“I made a deal with this baby to let me make it to this before labor, not sure what it wants in return, but I’m CLEARLY a woman of my word,” she added.

She went on to praise Waiting for Godot stars (and longtime Bill and Ted pals) Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves.

“Such a fresh and inspired take on this play! I don’t think I’m ever going to come down from the high of seeing Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves do air guitar on stage,” she gushed. “Cannot put into words how special it is (part pregnancy brain fog/part awe), go see it if you have the chance!”

Of course, internet denizens rushed to the comments section to congradulate the Succession star and his wife on the new bundle of joy.

“I blame hubby for winning awards,” one onlooker quipped. “Kieran cashing in on his Oscar speech promise,” a second person joked. “Baby Oscar!” a third onlooker declared.