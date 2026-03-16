Kiefer Sutherland Announces Big Plans for 2026 Despite Recent Arrest

Actor and musician Kiefer Sutherland has revealed major plans for 2026, announcing a new international music tour even as authorities continue to investigate his recent arrest linked to an alleged altercation with a ride-share driver.

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Sutherland shared the news with fans on social media, confirming that he will return to the stage with his Love Will Bring You Home Tour 2026. The upcoming run of shows will take him across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, and the United States. According to the announcement, tickets went on sale earlier this year, and the tour marks another major step in the actor’s growing music career.

The tour continues Sutherland’s work as a singer-songwriter, a path he has pursued alongside his long-running acting career. He has released several albums and performed widely in recent years, building a dedicated audience for his Americana-influenced sound.

Kiefer Sutherland Going On Tour Amid Legal Trouble

The announcement arrives only weeks after Sutherland made headlines following his arrest in Los Angeles. Police took the actor into custody shortly after midnight on January 12, 2026, after responding to a report of an alleged assault involving a ride-share driver near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

Authorities say the driver reported that Sutherland entered the vehicle and allegedly assaulted him during the incident. Officers arrested the actor on suspicion of felony criminal threats. The driver did not require medical treatment, according to police.

Jail records show that Sutherland later posted a $50,000 bond and was released the same day.

Law enforcement sources later told ABC News that the driver alleged Sutherland punched him multiple times and attempted to choke him during the confrontation. Investigators continue to review the claims.

The case remains unresolved. Prosecutors placed Sutherland’s scheduled court appearance on hold while authorities conduct further investigation into the alleged altercation.

Despite the legal uncertainty, Sutherland has continued to focus on his career. The actor intends to move forward professionally while the legal process surrounding the January incident continues.