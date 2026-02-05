Erika Kirk Says Turning Point USA’s Alternative Super Bowl Halftime Show Will ‘Honor’ Her Late Husband Charlie

With Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show just days away, Erika Kirk says the event will “honor” his late husband, Charlie.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent interview with Fox News, Erika discussed how the show will honor Charlie, who was assassinated nearly six months ago.

“It’s powerful because what Charlie always loved and knew is that he wanted to be in the forefront of the culture war,” she said. “He would be fist-pumping at this. He would be so stoked. And what better way to honor him than to just get in the middle of this and be able to offer an alternative to families.”

Turning Point USA announced the “All-American Halftime Show” following the news that Bad Bunny would be performing at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The artists performing at the alternative halftime show are Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett. The event will take place during Bad Bunny’s NFL halftime show set.

Erika continued to speak about the event. “That’s the thing that is so beautiful about Turning Point USA and our programs — it’s holistic,” she explained. “It’s for the entire home. It’s of every age, and so for us to be able to provide an alternative that is pro-America, that is just pro-everything, that’s not the opposite of what they’re putting out there.”

Erika Says There’s a ‘Larger Audience’ that Wants Turning Point USA’s Alternative Super Bowl Halftime Show

Meanwhile, Erika confidently said she believed there was a larger audience interested in the Turning Point halftime show.

“I don’t want to go into details and bash that,” she said about the NFL’s halftime show. “Because there is apparently an audience that wants that. But there’s a larger audience that wants ours.”

Erika further pointed out, “And so we’re going to make it very amazing. I’m so excited, our team has worked so hard. The artists that have teamed up with us, I just want to say thank you to them. It’s very brave of them to do this, and they partnered with us without hesitation, and it’s actually been a huge blessing, and it’s going to be an unbelievable halftime show.”

Despite the previous backlash about the NFL selecting Bad Bunny for the halftime show, commissioner Roger Goodell had nothing but praise for the Puerto Rican musician.

Goodell shared his thoughts about Bad Bunny speaking out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the 2026 Grammys. “Bad Bunny, I think that was demonstrated last night, is one of the great artists in the world,” he said. “And that’s one of the reasons we chose him.”

Bad Bunny won three awards at this year’s Grammys, including Album of the Year.