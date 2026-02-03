turning-point-usa-announces-alternative-super-bowl-haftime-show-lineup

Turning Point USA has announced the lineup for its alternative Super Bowl LX halftime show.

In response to the NFL’s decision to have Bad Bunny headline the Super Bowl halftime show, the right-wing organization revealed it would host the “All-American Halftime Show.”

Kid Rock, a well-known MAGA and Trump supporter, will be headlining the All-American Halftime Show. Others performing at the event are Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.

THE LINEUP FOR THE ALL-AMERICAN HALFTIME SHOW IS HERE! 🔥



Watch Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett THIS SUNDAY 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xwurEhdB13 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) February 2, 2026

“The All American Halftime Show will be a unique, patriotic event proudly celebrating American culture, freedom, and faith,” Turning Point USA stated. “The show will feature musical performances from Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.”

The alternative Super Bowl halftime show will stream on the Turning Point USA channels, including YouTube, X, and Rumble, on Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. It will also air on the Daily Wire+, Real America’s Voice, TBN, CHARGE!, The National News Desk, and OAN News.

“The All-American Halftime Show is an opportunity for all Americans to enjoy a halftime show with no agenda other than to celebrate faith, family, and freedom,” Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet stated. “We set out to provide an entertainment option that will be fun, excellent, and exciting for the entire family while millions are gathered together for the big game.”

Kolvet then noted, “These performers will deliver exactly that, and we can’t wait to watch the incredible show they’re about to put on. We know millions around the country will be watching too.”

Kid Rock Speaks Out About Headlining Turning Point USA’s Alternative Super Bowl Halftime Show

In a separate statement, Kid Rock shared his thoughts about headlining Turning Point USA’s alternative Super Bowl halftime show.

“We’re approaching this show like David and Goliath,” he said. “Competing with the pro football machine and a global pop star is almost impossible… or is it?”

President Trump previously slammed the NFL for selecting Bad Bunny for the actual Super Bowl halftime show.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous,” the world leader stated. He then said he had “never heard of” the Puerto Rican musician.

Bad Bunny, who, despite what some may think, is an American musician, has been nominated for 16 Grammys and won six.

During the 2026 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Bad Bunny made it clear where he stood about the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say, ‘ICE out!'” Bad Bunny declared after winning the Música Urbana Album award. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans.”