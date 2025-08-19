Kid Rock Reacts to AI-Generated Image of Him Supporting California Governor Gavin Newsom

Well-known President Trump supporter Kid Rock had not-so-kind words to say to Gavin Newsom after the California governor’s team shared a generative-AI photo of the “All Summer Long” hitmaker supporting the democratic politician.

Videos by Suggest

Over the weekend, the Governor Newsom Press Office shared an AI-generated image of Kid Rock dressed as Uncle Sam. The image also had the statement, “Kid Rock wants you to support Gavin Newsom.”

“I ACCEPT- GCN,” the press office wrote in the caption. The musician was also tagged. The remark mimicked President Trump’s previous declaration after the then-2024 presidential candidate posted an AI image of Taylor Swift’s fans supporting him.

I ACCEPT! — GCN pic.twitter.com/DLWF65DraJ — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 18, 2025

The post gained significant traction, with over 2,000 shares and also 22,000 likes.

A little over 24 hours after the photo was posted, Kid Rock took to the social media platform to share his reaction.

“The only support Gavin Newscum will ever get out of me is from DEEZ NUTZ,” Kid Rock wrote, while sharing the photo.

His post has since garnered 57,000 likes and over 8,300 shares. Even Elon Musk commented with a cry-laughing emoji.

Kid Rock didn’t seem to notice the other press office post, which featured an AI-generated image of him, Tucker Carlson, and an angelic version of Hulk Hogan, who passed away last month. All three men were very vocal about their support of President Trump.

so nice! pic.twitter.com/mkOMRvAalh — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 17, 2025

“So nice,” the press office wrote. The post was retweeted 12,000 times and had 153,000 likes.

Not long after Kid Rock made his thoughts known, Gavin Newsom’s press team gave the best response to the remark.

Mimicking President Trump’s reaction to Taylor Swift announcing her support for his 2024 presidential election opponent Kamala Harris, the press team wrote, “I HATE KID ROCK !!! — GCN.”

I HATE KID ROCK !!! — GCN — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 19, 2025

The comment section quickly lit up with hilarious comebacks, with some X users declaring that Kid Rock was “not hot anymore.”

“MANY ARE SAYING THIS! KID ROCK IS A TOTAL NOBODY WHO WISHES HE WAS HALF THE MAN THAT AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR IS (YOU!!!!),” one X user also wrote.

Another then added, “Kid Rock isn’t ‘hot’ anymore. Hasn’t been for 25 years. Sad.”

Newsom and his team have continuously mocked President Trump by mimicking the world leader’s famous social media writing style.