california-governor-gavin-newsom-trolls-president-trump-with-redistricting-social-media-posts

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom continues to troll President Trump amid the plans to redistrict the state.

The situation began last month after President Trump urged red states, such as Texas, to redraw congressional boundaries to maintain Republican control of the House during the 2026 elections.

In response, Newsom threatened to respond with his own redistricting strategy.

“I’m just following his example,” the California governor told reporters last week. “If you have issues with what I’m putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns with what he’s putting out as president.”

Newsom’s office then started trolling Trump on social media by mimicking the world leader’s writing style.

“DONALD IS FINISHED – HE IS NO LONGER ‘HOT,'” Newsom’s office stated, referencing Trump’s remarks about Taylor Swift. “FIRST THE HANDS (SO TINY) AND NOW ME — GAVIN C. NEWSOM — HAVE TAKEN AWAY HIS ‘STEP.’ MANY ARE SAYING HE CAN’T EVEN DO THE ‘BIG STAIRS’ ON AIR FORCE ONE ANYMORE — USES THE LITTLE BABY STAIRS NOW.”

Gavin Newsom’s team continued to verbally attack President Trump by announcing California’s proposed new congressional maps, noting it would be “LIBERATION DAY FOR AMERICA.”

“DONALD TRUMP, THE LOWEST POLLING PRESIDENT IN RECENT HISTORY, THIS IS YOUR SECOND-TO-LAST WARNING!!! (THE NEXT ONE IS THE LAST ONE!),” the governor’s office declared. “STAND DOWN NOW OR CALIFORNIA WILL COUNTER-STRIKE (LEGALLY!) TO DESTROY YOUR ILLEGAL CROOKED MAPS IN RED STATES.”

President Trump Previously Stated He Would Arrest Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom’s online trolling comes just months after President Trump stated he would arrest the California governor.

The president made the comment while discussing the protests against ICE in Los Angeles. Newsom and Trump became at odds when Trump went above Newsom and directed the National Guard to deploy to Los Angeles. He claimed the protests became too out of control for the city to handle.

“I’d do it if I were [border czar Tom Homan],” he stated, per Politico. “I think it’s great. Gavin likes the publicity. He’s done a terrible job.”

President Trump then pivoted, stating that he actually likes Gavin Newsom. “He’s a nice guy, but he’s grossly incompetent, everybody knows.”

Newsom dated Homan to arrest him, calling the border czar a “tough guy.”

“Come after me. Arrest me,” Newsom said. “Let’s just get it over with, tough guy.”