Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why Her Hair’s Been Falling Out

Khloe Kardashian, whose enviable long locks are a part of her identity, has opened up with a shocking confess over her hair loss. The 37-year-old reality star and Good American founder is fresh from seeing TV stations reject her latest topless shoot, but a Twitter Space chat this week saw her reveal her own body was rejecting her.

Addressing fans, the mom of one revealed COVID-19 made her hair fall out and she even got super clever with what she said and did after the reveal.

Scroll for photos. Kardashian told her fans: “My hair really fell out with COVID,” adding that “after,” it “was really a struggle for a minute.” March 2020 marked Khloe Kardashian contracting the virus, one that also affected the new Candy Crush Saga face in other ways – she said that her sense of taste and smell was “the only thing that I didn’t lose, but I had everything else — like anything else you can imagine.”

Quick to follow the hair loss reveal was a little product placement as Kardashian promoted the $29.99 Dose & Co collagen protein powder she said helped “so much” in stimulating hair growth. The star fronts Dose & Co. with collagen also heavily on the retail menu via sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s 2019-founded Poosh brand.

Khloe Kardashian contracted COVID while celebrating BFF Malika Haqq’s babymoon at a luxury resort near Palm Springs early last year.

Saying she “just found out” she had “corona,” the Febreeze face told fans:

“I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days.”

“I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” she added, continuing: “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.” Kardashian then spent 16 days in quarantine and medical orders separated her from daughter True, shared with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Now recovered, Khloe is living her best life as her 2016-founded Good American brand growns – the denim label now includes clothing, swimwear, and size-inclusive footwear spanning sizes 4-14. Kardashian has even been helping out big sister Kim Kardashian by rocking SKIMS, also including 42-year-old sibling Kourtney Kardashian in a recent Good American promo.

“I think @kourtneykardash found The One 😍 and they look damn good together!!” she recently captioned a snap of Kourtney Kardashian lying in bed and wearing GA jeans.