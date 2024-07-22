Khloé Kardashian Helps Sister Kim Put on Bodysuit in Hilarious Video

Sisters always have each other’s backs—just like Khloé Kardashian helping Kim wriggle into a bodysuit in a public restroom.

On Sunday, July 21, Kim, 43, posted a hilarious video on her Instagram Stories. The clip featured her younger sister Khloé, 40, assisting in snapping a black SKIMS bodysuit into place while Kim stood with her pants pulled down.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian face off in the ultimate challenge: buttoning up her SKIMS bodysuit! (Image via Instagram / Kim Kardashian).

“Things I find in my phone… thanks @KhloeKardashian,” Kim jokingly wrote over the post.

In the clip, Kim records herself in a bathroom mirror while Khloé crouches at her waist, struggling to fasten the bodysuit’s snaps—awkwardly positioned under her pants—without success.

“This is literally what sisters do,” Kim quipped in the footage. “I can’t snap my bodysuit!”

“This is literally what sisters do,” Kim quipped in the hilarious clip. (Image via Instagram / Kim Kardashian).

“This is what girls do in the bathroom for so long,” Khloé added. “When they’re like, ‘What are you doing in there?’ “

Khloé then managed to get one of the clasps fastened. “There’s one,” she let go, before adding an expletive.

Kim Kardashian (left) captures Khloé Kardashian in action, proving that sisterly support includes bodysuit adjustments. (Image via Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Meanwhile, Khloé recently rang in her 40th birthday with a Dolly Parton-inspired hoedown, transforming the venue into the best little whorehouse in LA. Of course, Kim was there to show her support.

To nail the Country Queen theme, the wild party had a hilariously specific dress code. Attendees had to wear denim on denim on denim! Khloé took this to the max for her 40th birthday bash, wearing a jewel-adorned corset top, distressed jeans, diamond garters, a large cowboy hat, and layers of diamond necklaces.

Khloé Kardashian hit the big 4-0 with a bang, throwing a Dolly Parton-inspired bash that was nothing short of a rhinestone-studded hoedown! (Image via Instagram / Khloé Kardashian)

Kim, the birthday girl’s older sister, was also at the party. She opted to coordinate by donning an elaborate denim ensemble of her own.

Khloé’s Dolly-inspired birthday party was unforgettable, featuring a surprise appearance by Snoop Dogg. Kim shared videos of her impressive dance moves, including being flipped upside down by Britney Spears’ manager, Cade Hudson.