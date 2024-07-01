Khloé Kardashian Matches Sister Kim in Wild ‘Denim and Diamonds’ Outfits for 40th Birthday

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her birthday with a Dolly Parton-inspired hoedown, transforming the venue into the best little whorehouse in LA.

To nail the Country Queen theme, the wild party had a hilariously specific dress code. Boot scootn’ attendees had to wear denim on denim on denim!

Of course, Khloé dialed up the denim to 11 for her 40th birthday bash. She donned a jewel-adorned corset top paired with distressed jeans, diamond garters, a large cowboy hat, and multiple layers of diamond necklaces.

She showcased her outfit in an Instagram Reel, featuring a before-and-after transformation with her glam team. “Oh My Dolly it’s time to party! 🤠”, Khloé Kardashian wrote alongside the birthday prep footage.

Khloé Kardashian hit the big 4-0 with a bang, throwing a Dolly Parton-inspired bash that was nothing short of a rhinestone-studded hoedown! (Image via Instagram / Khloé Kardashian)

Kim Kardashian, the birthday girl’s older sister, was also present at the party. She chose to coordinate by wearing her own elaborate denim ensemble.

Kim captured several selfies showcasing her Chrome Hearts corset top and lace-up pants. She complemented the outfit with a blue fur stole, a petite denim bag, and silver and diamond jewelry.

Kim rocked an embellished corset and lace-up pants from Chrome Hearts, topping it off with a fur stole. (Image via Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Khloé Kardashian’s Birthday Hoedown Proved to be an Unforgettable Night

Khloé’s Dolly-inspired birthday party proved to be an unforgettable event. Snoop Dogg made a surprise appearance, and Kim shared several videos showcasing her dance floor prowess, including a moment where she was thrillingly flipped upside down by Britney Spears’ manager, Cade Hudson.

Meanwhile, Khloé’s Instagram followers were treated to a sneak peek of the party decor, which included a “Khlo$ Saloon” bar—an homage to her “Khlo-money” nickname—a stage with a “Khloewood” sign, and booths adorned with neon cowgirl signs for the guests.

“We snuck in before the party started. I had to get a sneak peak [sic],” she captioned the footage.

Khloé Kardashian’s Dolly Parton birthday decor was working 9 to 5. (Image via Instagram / Khloé Kardashian)

Khloewood was certainly stacked. Sisters Kylie, 26, and Kourtney, 45, were also spotted enjoying the party in other posts. Kylie, dressed in a denim mini dress and slouchy denim boots, joined others in dancing. Kourtney, founder of Lemme, showcased her matching denim look with her husband Travis Barker as they danced together in a clip she shared on her Instagram Stories.