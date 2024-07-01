Kim Kardashian Gets Drunk, Dances With Britney Spears’ Manager in Wild Video

Although Kim Kardashian claims she has “no recollection” of dancing with Britney Spears’ manager, Cade Hudson, at Khloé Kardashian’s 40th birthday party, someone managed to record the interesting interaction and she posted it.

In her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the reality TV star and Skims co-founder shared the video, featuring her and Hudson dancing to Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy.”

“No recollection of this but thank you, Cade Hudson,” Kardashian wrote over the video. After numerous spins, Hudson actually flipped Kim Kardashian over. When some attendees tried to rescue her, Kim declared, “No, it’s fun!”

Sharing her thoughts about the dance moves, Kardashian wrote, “So apparently I was doing this multiple times until we shut the party down.”

Kim Kardashian went on to joke that she may have “lasted a bit longer” on Dancing With The Stars during the show’s seventh season in 2008 if she had taken “some shots” before her ballroom performances.

“Not sure how I’m even awake but finding videos in my phone is the best,” Kardashian added.

Among those who attended Khloé’s 40th Dolly Parton-inspired birthday bash was Snoop Dogg, who made a surprise appearance. Warren G and Kurupt performed at the event.

Hudson began managing Spears in 2022, just after her former manager Larry Rudolph stepped down after 25 years. He was previously an agent at the Creative Arts Agency. He has represented other big-name celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Johnny Knoxville, and Bella Thorne.

Kim Kardashian Welcomes Sister Khloé to the ‘F—ing’ 40 Club

In a special birthday tribute to Khloé, Kim Kardashian posted a series of photos featuring the younger Kardashian sister.

“Welcome to the f—king 40 club baby!!!!!” Kim declared while tagging Khloé. “ feel like you have been waiting for years to finally be done with your 30’s and the time has now come.”

Kim Kardashian went on to write that she knows Khloé’s 40s will be the best decade of her life. “I’m so excited for you to experience this because I know how good it is, and no one deserves this more than you!”

“What a crazy life we live! I couldn’t do it without you by my side! Thanks for being the best friend and sister a girl could ever dream of.”

Khloé’s responded to the post by commenting, “I love you my keeks!!!! You are the most incredible human being and I feel so blessed I get to have to you by myside!!! You’re just everything and so much more!!!! Finally, I’m in the club!!!!! It feels great.”