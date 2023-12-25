Kevin Connolly Falls Victim to Christmas Eve Burglary, Gun Stolen

Kevin Connolly, famous for starring in Entourage, was robbed at his LA home on Christmas Eve.

It happened right before midnight, spoiling the holiday mood. Someone broke in through a backdoor, knowing he wasn’t there, and committed the crime. The story was first reported by TMZ.

Thankfully, the thief only took an old gun and some less valuable personal items. The alarm went off and Connolly was told about the break-in via his mobile phone. He quickly hurried home to help the cops investigate the incident.

Kevin Connolly Burglarized on Christmas Eve

To help find out more about the thief, the police checked surveillance videos that monitored Connolly’s property. Surprisingly, it seemed to be a homeless person who committed the act — not a big burglary group.

This changes things, as it shows that organized crime isn’t the only thing causing problems in the LA community.

This incident also reminded many people of Keanu Reeves’ recent break-in — where a gun was stolen from his home, too. LA is dealing with more of these crimes as of late, affecting everyone, whether they’re famous or not.

The police are still looking for whoever committed the crime.

Connolly Plays E on Entourage

Kevin Connolly played the character Eric Murphy, also known as “E,” on the television series “Entourage.” Eric Murphy is one of the main characters and serves as the manager and best friend of the show’s lead character, Vincent Chase.

It’s perhaps the role he’s best known for.