Kevin Bacon’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her Famous Mom In Latest Photos

It looks like we know which celebrity parent Sosie Bacon most resembles! The actress recently posted an Instagram photo that shows just how much she looks like her mom, Kyra Sedgwick.

Fans Think Bacon Looks ‘Just Like Mom’ In New Photo

“Can’t drive a stick, can look hot in one, though,” Bacon captioned two photos of herself wearing overalls while sitting in the passenger seat of a truck. “Omg beauty queen,” one follower wrote. “A natural hottie, at that,” another wrote.

Others pointed out her resemblance to Sedgwick. “Looking just like mom,” someone wrote. However, some were more focused on the actress’ confession that she can’t drive a stitch shift.

“It’s easy. I’ll bet your parents could teach you,” someone wrote. Another commented, “If you can act, you can drive a stick. It just takes a little practice.” One fan simply said, “You need to learn to drive a stick!”

Bacon’s Acting Career

Sedgwick isn’t Bacon’s only famous parent. Her dad is actor Kevin Bacon. She is the couple’s second child, after their son Travis. Even though both her parents are actors, they didn’t want Bacon to follow in their footsteps.

However, she got her first role in 2005’s Loverboy, which her father directed. She has since appeared in movies like Wishin’ and Hopin’, Charlie Says, and The Last Summer, as well as scoring roles in shows like Scream, 13 Reasons Why, and Mare of Easttown.

Her Dad’s Viral Goat Videos

Bacon is close to her parents, frequently posting photos and videos of her visits to the couple’s Connecticut farm. Some of the videos, posted by Bacon’s dad, feature the family singing to the goats, ponies, and other livestock on the farm.

He has turned it into a series, #GoatSongs, and the internet loves the sweet clips of the family and animals. “If animals could sing, we imagine they’d join in on this @taylorswift @chrisstapleton jam,” he captioned a recent viral clip of himself, Sedgwick, and Bacon. “But they can’t, so @sosiebacon, @kyrasedgwickofficial and I decided to sing it for them. #GoatSongs.”

Even though her parents didn’t initially want her to act, it looks like the disagreement didn’t cause any controversy in the family. Between her acting skills and her resemblance to Sedgwick, it looks like Bacon is definitely following in her famous mother’s footsteps!

