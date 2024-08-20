Kesha Breaks Internet in New Photos From Home: ‘Bored of Wearing Clothes’

Pop singer Kesha recently showcased her steadfast commitment to healthy eating while baring it all on social media.

On Saturday, the “Die Young” singer confidently showcased her figure without clothing while enjoying a salad, sharing the sultry snaps on her Instagram.

“But…. I’m bored of wearing clothes,” Kesha wrote alongside the pics. Of course, attentive Kesha fans know this is a reference to the lyrics of her latest single, “JOYRIDE“.

“A label whore but I’m bored of wearing clothes,” she purrs in the tune, which dropped in early July.

Kesha took “lettuce eat” to a whole new level by ditching her clothes while munching on a salad in an Instagram snap shared Saturday… (Image via Instagram / Kesha)

Kesha showcased her tattoos on her arms and feet as she posed next to a large bowl of greens, holding a fork in one hand. Of course, she had little in the way of accessories. However, the pop star flaunted a vibrant set of bright pink nails on both her fingers and toes, complemented by a fresh, natural makeup look with a subtle blush.

Kesha also shared a second photo sans clothes, hiding beneath her outstretched bed covers. With her eyes closed and sporting a grin ear to ear, her long blond hair cascaded down her back.

Kesha shared a playful photo of herself under bed covers, smiling with her eyes closed and long blond hair cascading down her back. (Image via Instagram / Kesha)

Fans Aren’t Bored of Seeing Kesha Without Clothes On

Of course, Kesha’s over 3 million Instagram followers gushed all over the comments under her sans clothes post.

“Kesha is GLOWING, Freedom looks good on you 🌼✨🌼,” one fan wrote. “Don’t want kids but you are MOTHER,” a second fan exclaimed. “Feel free not to wear clothes ❤️,” a third fan urged.

Finally, one fan summed up the birthday suit while eating pic succinctly.

“Mother literally ATE 🔥,” they proclaimed.

Recently, Kesha marked the 15th anniversary of her breakthrough hit, “TiK ToK,” with a celebratory post on social media. In a TikTok video, the singer brushed her teeth with Jack Daniel’s whiskey, nodding to one of the song’s iconic lyrics.

“Before I leave, brush my teeth with a bottle of Jack / ‘Cause when I leave for the night, I ain’t comin’ back,” the 2009 tune goes.

Meanwhile, Kesha titled the heartfelt TikTok post “swallow, don’t spit”.

Guys, a word to the wise: While Kesha might make it a point to always guzzle it down… unless your toothpaste is fluoride-free, don’t even think of swallowing! #TheMoreYouKnow #DentalTips